Jung Woo Sung steps down as UNHCR goodwill ambassador after 9 years due to constant political attacks

Jung Woo Sung has concluded his 9 years long journey as the goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency. According to reports, the actor had to make such a difficult decision due to 'constant political attacks' towards him and the organization. He revealed that he was concerned that his activities with UNHCR were being too attached to political reasons.

On July 22, Korean media outlet Hankyoreh 21 reported that Jung Woo Sung had resigned as the goodwill ambassador for UNHCR. According to the report, the actor cited a barrage of constant political attacks, leading him to take this decision after 9 years of journey with the said organization.

The actor revealed that he was accused of doing the work for political reasons. With time, the attacks turned into a bad situation for both him and the organization.

Revealing the reason behind his resignation, Jung Woo Sung said although he plans to focus on his acting career for now, he won’t stop keeping an eye on minority issues, human rights, and such sensitive matters.

More about Jung Woo Sung as former UNHCR goodwill ambassador

His journey with UNHCR began in 2014 when he was appointed as the Honorary Envoy for the Asia-Pacific Region. In 2015, he began serving as the first Korean Goodwill Ambassador with the organization. Over the 10-year course, Jung Woo Sung visited more than 10 refugee camps and conflict zones including Syrian refugees in Lebanon (2016), Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh (2017), Yemeni refugees on Jeju Island (2018), and more.

The Hunt actor is often considered one of the very few Korean celebs who have constantly been vocal about refugee and humanitarian issues. However, despite his consistent good works, he had met with much criticism online- from getting called a ‘hypocrite’ to being blacklisted by the administration due to talking about the acceptance of Yemeni refugees in South Korea.

On this day, the actor gave a final word about all the work he has done over these few years. He said that society needs to understand the true meaning of the word refugee.

Who is Jung Woo Sung?

Jung Woo Sung is a popular Korean actor who boasts years of experience in the industry. Starting his entertainment career as a model, he gradually transitioned into acting. Some of his best works to date include 12: 12: The Day, Scarlet Romance, Hunt, A Man of Reason, and more.

