Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BLACKPINK to reunite for anniversary, Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security incident reaches peak, more

BLACKPINK is set to reunite after a while with a new fan sign event on their 8th debut anniversary on August 8. In other news, Byeon Woo Seok’s security team has erupted into a new controversy due to their over-scrutiny. Read on to recap this week’s breaking K-drama and K-pop news.

BLACKPINK announces fan sign event on 8th debut anniversary

On July 19, BLACKPINK’s official Weverse channel announced that the group is set to hold a fan sign event called OUR AREA WITH BLINK on August 8, marking its 8th debut anniversary since 2016. Only 88 lucky fans will be able to attend the highly-anticipated event.

The winners will be unveiled on July 31 through a contest, where BLINKs can express their love for the members through drawings, photos, and letters. Excitement runs high as this will mark the megastar K-pop girl group’s first public appearance since November 21, 2023.

BTS’ Jin dazzles at Paris Olympics torch relay

On July 14, BTS’ Jin created history as the first torchbearer to participate in the torch relay for the Paris Olympics 2024. Donning a dazzling smile on his face, the K-pop idol emerged from the city’s heart at the Louvre Museum as the crowd erupted in cheers.

He was then escorted to a nearby street by an army of police, where he was handed over the torch. As he marched forward, fans chanted his name, creating a magical atmosphere.

NewJeans faces plagiarism accusations from British Band

NewJeans has been accused of plagiarizing British band Shakatak’s Easier Said Than Done in Bubble Gum. The K-pop group is facing allegations of ‘copying’ the 1981 song’s melody, rhythm, and even instrumental arrangements.

Initially, Wise Music Group, who holds the copyright to the English band’s song, sent a certification letter demanding compensation for the alleged damage while also asking to immediately stop using Bubble Gum for monetization.

In response, NewJeans’ agency ADOR refuted the allegations, asking the British music label to send reports with proper evidence of plagiarism. Shakatak’s label then sent another letter saying they are actively investigating the matter and have appointed a musicologist for further assistance.

(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua caught in dating rumor with Taiwanese star Ko Chen Tung

In other news, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua gave rise to dating rumors with Taiwanese actor Ko Chen Tung from an Instagram comment. The K-pop idol recently shared a series of photos on her feed with the caption, "Hey~ I Love You." To this, the Tawainese star replied with a smiling emoticon in the comment section, sparking dating rumors.

The speculation was further fueled when it was revealed that during Shuhua’s schedule in Taiwan, she attended the actor’s birthday party. As hawkeyed netizens began digging further for their romantic involvement, (G)I-DLE’s agency CUBE Entertainment interrupted the ‘investigation,’ saying that the rumors were groundless.

The agency emphasized that the birthday party attendance was merely a coincidence, without any romantic involvement between the duo.

Byeon Woo Seok’s security team under fire for over-scrutiny

The K-drama world witnessed a brief controversy regarding Byeon Woo Seok’s security team. In an airport lounge, his bodyguards were seen pointing flashlights at fellow passengers’ eyes to potentially deter unauthorized filming. However, this sparked huge criticism as the lights are used in an outdoor setting to prevent possible danger of direct exposure to someone’s eyes.

Many deemed this behavior as over-the-top measures. As the news broke out like wildfire, the security team, along with the CEO, apologized for endangering the actor’s image with this over-scrutiny controversy. At the same time, the actor himself apologized while taking moral responsibility for the misconduct.

However, the situation was still taken up by the National Human Rights Commission in South Korea, and it also caught the attention of the National Assembly, whose father criticized the security personnel.

Kim Young Dae’s upcoming drama Perfect Family cast still unpaid

Recently, it was reported that the production team for the upcoming KBS2 TV drama Perfect Family starring Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, and more is yet to pay the actors’ appearance wages.

This sparked criticism as the drama is already set to premiere on August 14, but the cast has not received their fees. Despite completing the filming schedule earlier this year, the question of why the production team hasn’t paid yet became the biggest one among viewers.

However, in a statement, a representative denied the allegations, saying all the actors have been compensated fully for their hard work.

