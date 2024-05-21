Every Movie And Series Arriving On Disney+ in June 2024: Doctor Who, The Acolyte And More

May is over, but Disney+ is preparing for an eventful June where they are giving their subscribers a hint of what to expect in the month ahead with a combination of new and old movies.

New episodes of Doctor Who

For followers of this classic sci-fi series, the Doctor Who show has been the best place to find all the recent happenings. The latest version of this doctor’s adventures had already started, with new episodes dropping almost every other day until June came along. In these stories, we follow as he travels through time and space meeting friends and enemies alike.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premiere

The highlight of June’s schedule is Star Wars: The Acolyte premiere. This live-action series based on the enigmatic High Republic Era vows to uncover some deep secrets in the Star Wars universe. With its captivating storyline and a cast full of talents that include Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, fans should brace themselves for one hell of a ride. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In The Acolyte, viewers will follow an investigation into a chilling crime spree that sets a revered Jedi Master against a formidable warrior from his past. As one mystery after another unravels, sinister forces emerge exposing an existence where everything is not what it seems. Developed by Leslye Headland and supported by an amazing production team, this film promises to be among those regarded as a must-watch for Star Wars lovers.

Exciting new additions to Disney+ in June: Part 2

Advertisement

Disney+ keeps introducing fresh content throughout June that keeps subscribers engaged all month long covering different genres.

June 12: Fiennes Return to the Wild & SuperKitties

Fiennes Return to the Wild takes us into nature’s greatest wonders brought about by adventures in the wild. And if you love kittens you may want to check out SuperKitties where they are the main characters in four delightful episodes.

June 14: Doctor Who

Join the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday on yet another thrilling escapade across time and space in this latest installment of the beloved sci-fi series.

June 18: Clotilda: The Return Home

This is about how Clotilda, which is believed to be the last slave ship ever to carry human beings into the United States, finally makes it back home.

June 19 and June 26: A variety of offerings

Choose to take a plunge into the exciting world of dog training with season 4 of Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog. The five exciting shorts introduce you to Spidey and his amazing friends. Season 7 of To Catch a Smuggler will give you an adrenaline rush as you watch law enforcement in action. Finally, Season 13 of Wicked Tuna will have fishermen searching for that ultimate catch.

Relax on the shores or dip your feet into Beaches or go through supernatural experiences brought about by Psychic Kids: Children Of The Paranormal Season III on June 26. You can also join Tiny House Nation as they explore minimalist living during their first season. There is even a special installment with Tiny Haunted Houses included! Wahlburgers follows family-owned restaurants such as Mark Wahlberg’s chain in its first season.

June 28: More underwater adventures with Disney Jr.'s Ariel

In this captivating series; eight enchanting episodes delve into the lives of eight-year-old mermaid princess Ariel under the sea together with her friends.

June 29 Short tales and spooky encounters

Do not miss Chibi Tiny Tales Season V for bite-sized entertainment. Paranormal State Season VI takes viewers on a journey around supernatural occurrences. Also, ZOMBIES makes for an incredibly thrilling animated series, including The Re-Animated Series: First Season.

Here is a glimpse of some of the exciting additions coming to Disney+ in June:

Advertisement

June 1

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

June 3

World Eats Bread

June 4

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color + The Acolyte (Episode 1,2)

June 5

Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales

June 7

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

June 8

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9

Celebrating Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary

June 11

The Acolyte (Episode 3)

June 12

Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 Episodes) + SuperKitties (S2, 4 Episodes)

June 14

Doctor Who (Episode: The Legend of Ruby Sunday)

June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home + The Acolyte (Episode 4)

June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

June 21

Doctor Who (Episode: Empire of Death)

June 25

The Acolyte (Episode 4)

June 26

Beaches

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode Tiny Haunted Houses)

Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

June 28

Disney Jr.'s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

June 29

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)

Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)

There is a wide variety of content that will hit the streaming platform in June, making Disney+ a favorite for entertainment. It is full of interesting adventures and touching stories that are perfect for people of all generations. So save this date and be ready for an exciting month courtesy of Disney+.

ALSO READ: 8 Indian romantic web series on Netflix that will keep you engrossed: Mismatched to Little Things