Sean O’Malley Talks About Potential Fight as Co-Main Event of Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway: Details Inside

Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight championship this year at UFC 298 after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their fight. Topuria will soon defend his title.

Ilia Topuria will likely face the newly crowned BMF champion, Max Holloway. Holloway, a former UFC featherweight champion, will also face Justin Gaethje at the UFC 300 pay-per-view. Despite being the underdog, Holloway demonstrated elite-level mixed martial arts skills, knocking out Gaethje in the final seconds and shocking the world.

Sean O'Malley recently discussed the possibility of fighting as the co-main event at Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway on a recent episode of his YouTube channel.

O'Malley said, "I would be upset fighting behind Ilia. He's too short. If he were taller than me, I'd say that's fine, but the fact that he's 5'4" and main-eventing over me, that'd piss me off. But I'd be fine with it if I get PPV points."

Conor McGregor Says He Likes Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor recently hosted a live stream on Duelbits, where he answered multiple fan questions. During the session, a fan asked about Sean O'Malley. McGregor initially criticized O'Malley when discussing Ryan Garcia's drug use controversy.

Conor called out both Ryan and Sean for using drugs and claimed he could defeat these elite-level fighters.

However, McGregor has since softened his stance on O'Malley during another live stream, saying, "I like Sean O'Malley. He kinda got caught in the crosshairs when he said something about beating me—not in his wildest dreams. O'Malley has been nice to me, and I know I motivated him to pursue his career. So, we'll figure it out."

Conor McGregor is currently in a training camp, preparing for his return to the UFC octagon after nearly three years. He will face lightweight contender Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Chandler has been vocal in calling him out for a while. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, Paradise, Nevada, United States, on June 29, 2024.

