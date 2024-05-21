Travis Kelce Thinks THIS Fighter Will Win the Boxing Match Between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Travis Kelce won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February. His side beat the San Francisco 49ers by scoring a touchdown with five seconds to spare to clinch the Vince Lombardi trophy. Since then, he has been celebrating the second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Kelce was spotted with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on many occasions. After the pop icon got busy preparing for her Eras Tour show, Kelce attended a couple of events alone. One of them was the Kentucky Derby, where the Chiefs’ TE made a bet on a horse. To his surprise, Kelce won the first-ever bet he placed. Now, the reigning Super Bowl champion has made another prediction.

Travis Kelce Picks His Winner for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

The highest-paid TE in the NFL, Travis Kelce, hosted the second edition of his music festival on Saturday. Later, he spoke to Dave 'The Schmo' Schmulenson and speculated about the winner of the much-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Kelce told Dave that he would take the Cleveland Kid Paul even though Mike Tyson is golly, according to him. He feels that young Paul would be able to take down the boxing legend. However, he instantly regretted his choice when he realized that knockouts were permitted. Tyson has knocked out his opponent 44 times. Kelce quipped that he never saw Mike Tyson getting knocked out.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, the 58-year-old boxing legend, will take on Jake Paul, a YouTuber aged 27, on July 20 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Paul has only been a part of 10 fights in his career, and Tyson boasts 50 wins.

Jake Paul believes that it’s an honor to fight Mike Tyson. He considers Tyson to be one of the top two boxers. Paul thinks that the fight will not only be the highest point of his career but will also bring a massive change to the boxing scene.