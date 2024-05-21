Top 7 Kannada Romantic Movies: Rakhsit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to Rashmika Mandanna’s Kirik Party

Romance has been an integral part of Indian cinema at large, and the Kannada film industry, or Sandalwood as it is popularly called, is no exception. The film industry has over the years experimented within the genre of romance as well, and has come out with some of the best content for their audience.

So, if you’re in the mood for some love, romance, and heartfelt moments, then here are the top 7 Kannada romantic movies that are sure to melt the viewer’s hearts!

Top 7 Kannada romantic movies

1. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (2023)

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, Pavithra Lokesh

Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, Pavithra Lokesh Director: Hemanth M Rao

Hemanth M Rao Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the biggest films to release last year, not just in the Kannada film industry, but the Indian film industry as a whole, was the Rakshit Shetty starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The film, which also features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, is a poignant love story of Manu and Priya.

2. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye (2023)

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Siri Ravikumar, Balaji Manohar, Surya Vashishta

Raj B Shetty, Siri Ravikumar, Balaji Manohar, Surya Vashishta Director: Raj B Shetty

Raj B Shetty Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Over the years, Raj B Shetty has carved a niche for himself, and is known as one of the most prominent actors and directors in the Sandalwood film industry. His third directorial venture, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, follows the tale of Prerana, a hospice counselor, who interacts with Aniketh, a terminally ill patient.

How their bond develops forms the crux of the story. At the time of release, the film garnered a highly positive response from fans and critics alike, who were pleasantly surprised to see a romantic directorial from Raj B Shetty.

3. Love Mocktail (2020)

Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder

Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder Director: Darling Krishna

Darling Krishna Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Love Mocktail, a 2020 Kannada romantic drama movie that features and has been helmed by Darling Krishna, is one of the most beautifully written romantic films to come out in recent times. The film, told as an anecdote, follows the romantic journey of Adi, right from his high school days, to his work life, when he gets married.

The film is a sure-shot tearjerker, and is definitely worth a watch. The makers of the film released a sequel titled Love Mocktail 2, in 2022, which is available on the same platform as well.

4. Dia (2020)

Cast: Kushee Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith Shetty, Pavithra Lokesh

Kushee Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith Shetty, Pavithra Lokesh Director: KS Ashoka

KS Ashoka Rating: 8/10

8/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dia is a 2020 romantic drama movie which follows a love triangle, centered around the eponymous character played by Kushee Ravi. The film perfectly emulates the dilemma that the lead character finds herself in, due to no fault of her own.

Adding on to the brilliant writing, and cinematography work, the music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath deserves immense praise as well. Without a doubt, Dia is one of the most realistically made romantic films in the Sandalwood industry.

5. Kirik Party (2016)

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty

Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The only thing better than a romantic drama film is a romantic comedy film. Kirik Party, which marks the debut of Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular rom-coms to be made in the past decade.

The film, helmed by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, features an ensemble cast including Rakshit Shetty, Samyuktha Hegde and more in crucial roles. The film, set against the backdrop of an engineering college, is sure to tickle your funny bones!

6. Gaalipata (2008)

Cast: Ganesh, Anant Nag, Rajesh Krishnan, Daisy Bopanna, Bhavana Rao, Neethu

Ganesh, Anant Nag, Rajesh Krishnan, Daisy Bopanna, Bhavana Rao, Neethu Director: Yograj Bhat

Yograj Bhat Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Gaalipata, which came out in 2008, is undoubtedly a classic when it comes to romantic movies in the Kannada film industry. The film revolves around a group of three friends, who go to Thirthahalli for a vacation and fall in love with three girls that they meet there.

Their adventures, and how they end up together forms the basis of the story. The direction, the performances and the music have often been described as a visual treat, earning Gaalipata the cult status it has today.

7. Mungaru Male (2006)

Cast: Ganesh, Pooja Gandhi, Ananth Nag, Padmaja Rao, Jai Jagadish

Ganesh, Pooja Gandhi, Ananth Nag, Padmaja Rao, Jai Jagadish Director: Yograj Bhat

Yograj Bhat Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Where to watch: MX Player

Yet another Ganesh - Yograj Bhat combination that makes the list of the best Kannada romantic films is the 2006 film Mungaru Male. The film revolves around Preetam, who falls in love with Nandini, the first time he sees her. How their love blossoms forms the gist of the story.

Yograj Bhat has cleverly used rain as a central character in the film, reaping the romantic value that the monsoon season brings with it. Similar to Gaalipata, Mungaru Male is definitely a cult classic, worth a watch as well! A spiritual sequel to the film was made in 2016, titled Mungaru Male 2, which featured Ganesh and Neha Shetty in lead roles.

