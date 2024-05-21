Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Warns Conor McGregor Not to Talk Trash About Them: DEETS

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the biggest rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts. The Eagle and Notorious squared off in 2018 at UFC 229, a pay-per-view event for the UFC lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov chocked Conor McGregor in round third, but the feud didn't end there. The Eagle was so mad at McGregor's team that he launched himself out of the cage and attacked McGregor's team, and Khabib's team jumped inside the cage to attack Conor McGregor.

Recently, Khabib got into alleged trouble after the Russian government seized his business account because he had not paid a large amount of taxes to the government.

Conor McGregor recently hosted a live stream where he trolled Khabib Nurmagomedov on the Russian controversy: "That's typical rat behavior. I'm ecstatic and delighted that that's coming on top of him. And we all will welcome him back into the fight game where he's run from."

Khabib and Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was not happy with Conor McGregor trolling Khabib and issued a warning to Conor McGregor and his whole team.

Ali Abdelaziz tweeted, "Conor McGregor, you keep talking about Khabib. You forgot what happened to you and your team. Be careful what you wish for because none of you guys are safe if you keep talking."

Conor McGregor Reveals UFC Has Some Big Plans Before His Return

Conor McGregor is set to return this summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view and will face Michael Chandler. Recently, Mystic Mac hosted a live stream where he revealed UFC, and he is planning something big before UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Conor McGregor said, "We have a huge announcement coming regarding traveling the globe. An event that will take place prior to June 29th between myself and my opponent. You guys are gonna love it, and I'm gonna love it also."

Mystic Mac is widely regarded as the biggest UFC fighter of all time. McGregor will step inside the octagon after almost three years. Fans are highly anticipated for McGregor's return and are eager to see him return to his prime form and entertain fans even more in the coming days.

