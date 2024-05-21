7 easy-breezy white kurta looks ft Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Mrunal Thakur and more

The quintessential white kurta is an undeniable summer favorite, and these 6 looks of Bollywood’s celebrated actresses are a testament to its timeless allure. To cast their vote in the scorching Mumbai summer, these divas recently chose to dress in white kurtas.

Each of them styled the classic ensemble in their unique way, from pairing it with denim pants and embroidered dupattas to keeping it elegant with soft, ombre hues. We are dropping names of the A-list celebs in the best white kurta looks.

Kareena Kapoor in a relaxed white kurta and light-washed jeans

Kareena’s off-duty look is always about blending comfort with classic styles. As a mother of two, the actress knows the importance of having pieces in your wardrobe that are easy to put together in no time.

She was spotted at the polling booth wearing a knee-length, loose-fit white kurta with minimal tone-on-tone embroidery on its round neckline and placket. She paired it with straight-leg blue-washed denim pants. The effervescent trendsetter chose a pair of pointy-toe tan ballet flats to go with her look and accessorized with oversized black sunglasses.

Kareena was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan, who also donned a simple white kurta look, giving us an adorable couple goals moment. Kareena’s denim and white kurta look is a fail-safe modern-ethnic ensemble for casual outings.

Shraddha Kapoor in peachy white mulmul kurta

Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in a serene ivory and peach ombre kurta set from The Loom. The kurta made in mulmul has a dreamy color palette, with pintucks and sheer lace design on its yoke and vintage-inspired bell sleeves. It is paired with a matching ombre dupatta and wide-leg trousers with delicately detailed hem.

The Stress actress’s ensemble looks refined yet light and breezy – a perfect example of elegant ethnic dressing for balmy summer days. She paired her look with metallic Kolhapuri sandals, along with a dainty necklace and simple hoop earrings.

Kiara Advani in an all-white kurta set and embellished ballerinas

Kiara Advani showed up to cast her vote shortly after she returned from her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The Shershaah actress loves an all-white kurta look and has been spotted several times donning them. Her recent look is an ivory kurta enhanced with fine tonal embroidery and lace trimmings. The subtly sheer kurta set is somber and perennially stylish.

Kiara paired her impeccably white outfit with embellished tan ballet flats and brown-tinted oversized sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan in a short bohemian kurta look

Sara Ali Khan keeps it real, and we adore her unpretentious style. For the voting day, the leading lady of Ae Watan Mere Watan went with a short white kurta look. Her solid ivory relaxed kurta had a curved hem that hit above the knee. She paired it with a matching wide-leg pant, layering the look with a dupatta with lace trims and delicate embroidery.

Giving a chic, bohemian twist to her attire, Sara wore comfy sliders embellished with seashells. Her look was completed with sparkling solitaire earrings, a silver wristwatch, trusty tortoise shell eyewear, and her rudraksha necklace.

Evergreen Rekha wore her white kurta with Nike sneakers

When it comes to championing heritage fashion flawlessly, we think of Rekha. A true icon whose discerning style broke stereotypes and shaped trends, the legendary actress expertly wears ethnic looks, whatever the occasion. She chose a snowy white relaxed Chikankari kurta set for the day. The loosely-fitted, long kurta featured stunning tone-on-tone paisley embroidery. A matching dupatta gracefully cascaded down her front.

Rekha paired her look with oversized reflective rose-tined shades and chunky Nike Invincible running shoes in black and white. Her choice of accessories made the classic Chikankari kurta effortlessly modern and uber-cool.

Preity Zinta adds color to her white kurta with a Phulkari dupatta

The Veer-Zaara starlet was spotted in a long, solid white kurta at the polling booth with a buttoned-up round neckline and quarter-length sleeves. The kurta had subtle embroidery at the side and was paired with relaxed, white trousers with an embroidered hem.

But what made Preity’s white kurta special was the Pulkari dupatta with a gold border and floral Butti threadwork in magenta, yellow, and green jewel tones. Preity complemented her ensemble with a little bindi and a pair of silver jhumkas. Chic oversized shades completed her stunning look.

Mrunal Thakur in white kurta look

These divas were not the only ones voting in white. Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in an elegant white kurta at the booth. Marking the momentous day with reverence and solidarity, many Bollywood celebrities showed up in summer-perfect white ensembles to exercise their right to vote.

Which one of these crisp white kurta looks are your favorite? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

