7 underrated Korean movies that deserve more hype; Mother, Decibel, Secret Zoo, more

Korean cinema is renowned for its captivating storytelling and unique cinematography. Despite their brilliance, many Korean films often remain hidden treasures, overshadowed by more mainstream releases. However, with the rise of streaming platforms, these gems are now easily accessible to a global audience.

In this article, we've curated a list of 7 underrated Korean films across various genres, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, whether you're watching alone or with company, these films promise to leave a lasting impression, transcending age, gender, and culture.

7 underrated Korean movies that need to be seen

1. Mother

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin

Genre: Neo-noir Thriller

Runtime: 128 minutes

Release Date: May 28, 2009

Mother is a South Korean neo-noir thriller movie directed by Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho, starring Kim Hye Ja and Won Bin. The story follows a devoted mother who embarks on a relentless quest to clear her intellectually disabled son, Yoon Do Joon, of a murder accusation.

As she uncovers unsettling truths, her maternal instincts drive her to extreme measures. Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Mother received critical acclaim for its unique narrative, powerful performances, and Bong Joon Ho's masterful direction.

2. Decibel

Decibel is a gripping South Korean espionage action thriller film directed by Hwang In Ho. Starring Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk, Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byung Eun, and Cha Eun Woo, the film plunges viewers into a high-stakes battle of wits and sound.

The plot centers on a bomb designer who threatens a city with a noise-triggered explosive, targeting a former naval commander. Released in November 2022, Decibel delivers intense suspense and riveting action, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

3. Soulmate

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee, Byeon Woo Seok

Genre: Romantic Drama

Runtime: 124 minutes

Release Date: March 15, 2023

Soulmate is a heartfelt South Korean romantic drama movie directed by Min Yong Geun, starring Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee, and Byeon Woo Seok. This adaptation of a Chinese film explores the intricate dynamics of friendship and love over 14 years.

The story follows Mi So and Ha Eun, whose bond begins to fray when Ha Eun falls for their classmate Jin Woo. As Mi So seeks adventure in the city and Ha Eun stays in their hometown, their once unbreakable connection is tested by distance and life choices.

4. The Divine Fury

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Woo Do Hwan, Ahn Sung Ki

Genre: Action Horror

Runtime: 129 minutes

Release Date: July 31, 2019

The Divine Fury is a riveting South Korean action horror film directed by Kim Joo Hwan. Starring Park Seo Joon, Ahn Sung Ki, and Woo Do Hwan, the movie follows Yong Hoo, a martial arts champion who acquires divine abilities to combat sinister forces.

With a turbulent past and deep-seated resentment towards a higher power, Yong Hoo joins forces with Father Ahn, an exorcist, to confront demonic entities plaguing Korea. Packed with intense action and supernatural elements, The Divine Fury delivers an adrenaline-fueled ride through the realm of darkness and redemption.

5. Extreme Job

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee Dong Hwi, Gong Myung

Genre: Action Comedy

Runtime: 111 minutes

Release Date: January 23, 2019

Extreme Job is a side-splitting South Korean action comedy directed by Lee Byeong Heon. Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Lee Dong Hwi, and Gong Myung, the film follows a team of bumbling narcotics detectives who stumble upon unexpected success while conducting an undercover surveillance operation in a chicken restaurant.

What starts as a last-ditch effort to salvage their careers turns into a hilarious adventure as their cover becomes a hit culinary sensation. With a perfect blend of action, comedy, and mouth-watering chicken recipes, Extreme Job is a cinematic treat that has audiences laughing out loud till the very end.

6. Veteran

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yoo Ah In, Yoo Hae Jin, Oh Dal Su

Genre: Action Comedy

Runtime: 123 minutes

Release Date: August 5, 2015

Veteran is a thrilling South Korean action comedy directed by Ryoo Seung Wan. With a gripping storyline and stellar performances, the film follows the relentless pursuit of justice by Seo Do Cheol, a determined police detective, against the sadistic heir of a powerful conglomerate.

Packed with intense action sequences and unexpected twists, Veteran keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. With its impressive box office success and critical acclaim, this film has solidified its place as a must-watch in South Korean cinema history.

7. Secret Zoo

Cast: Ahn Jae Hong, Kang So Ra, Park Yeong Gyu, Kim Sung Oh, Jeon Yeo Been

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 117 minutes,

Release Date: January 15, 2020

Secret Zoo is a delightful South Korean comedy directed by Son Jae Gon. Ahn Jae Hong stars as Tae Soo, an aspiring attorney tasked with saving a failing zoo without any actual animals. With creativity and teamwork, Tae Soo and the zookeepers devise a hilarious plan to dress up as animals themselves.

As the fake zoo gains unexpected popularity, Tae Soo faces a dilemma when he discovers his law firm's ulterior motives. Packed with humor and heart, Secret Zoo is a feel-good film that highlights the power of innovation and collaboration.

In conclusion, these seven underrated Korean movies offer a diverse array of genres, from gripping thrillers to heartwarming comedies. With captivating storytelling, stellar performances, and unique cinematic flair, each movie promises an unforgettable viewing experience.

Whether you're in the mood for intense action, heartfelt romance, or side-splitting comedy, these hidden gems showcase the depth and richness of Korean cinema. So, grab some popcorn and immerse yourself in the world of these underrated.

