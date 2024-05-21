Bollywood Newswrap, May 21: Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle; Imran Khan on Aamir Khan not attending award functions

On the twenty-first day of May 2024, the B-town was graced by several exciting news. Pinkvilla once again listed down the top news that buzzed throughout the day.

From Sanjay Dutt exiting Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle to Imran Khan breaking his silence on Aamir Khan not attending award functions, let's revisit today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 21, 2024

1. Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sanjay Dutt has exited Akshay Kumar's adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle due to health issues. A source close to the development revealed to us that the actor had shot for the film for only one day in Madh Island.

Even though several reports have claimed that he shot for 15 days, in reality, it was just a day of filming. The source also disclosed that his character had a lot of action in the movie, so he decided to walk out, considering his health issues.

2. Imran Khan on Aamir Khan and family members not attending award functions

In a new episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani, and Prashasti Singh, Imran Khan addressed the lack of attendance by the Khan family at award functions. He said he grew up in a family of people who dedicated themselves to the craft, but none of them was enamored by the glitz and the celebrity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Imran added, “We take our craft seriously, we put our heart into that, the rest of it is sprinkling on the top, which you shouldn’t be enamored with.”

3. Ranveer Singh is proud of his grandfather for voting even at 93

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a picture of his grandfather from the polling station, where he cast his vote. In the caption, Ranveer revealed that his 93-year-old grandfather voted even during the extremely hot weather. He captioned his post, “93yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana.”

4. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will be held from May 28 to May 30. The Ambani family will host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise covering a distance of 4380 km in three days and depart from Italy to southern France.

The report also mentioned that the guest list will likely have Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Besides the 800 guests, 600 hospitality staff will also be present, per the report.

5. Savi to feature last song by late singer KK

At the trailer launch event of Savi, producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed that the film will feature the last song by the late singer KK and also shared that the singer passed away a week after recording the song.

Mukesh told the media, “This film features the last song crooned by a very dear friend, KK. He was a singer par excellence, and I have always cherished my friendship with him. Together, we worked on many songs, and he gave so many chartbusters to the industry. You guys will get to experience the last song by him in Savi. He passed away one week after recording the song.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Savi: Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla's film to feature last song by late singer KK, Mukesh Bhatt REVEALS