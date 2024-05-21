Byeon Woo Seok, the South Korean actor has gained immense popularity since his role in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, the K-drama is based on the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang. The plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan.

However, one day Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

However, before Lovely Runner, the actor made various guest appearances in K-drama series. Let’s check out some of the cameo roles of the actor that you might have missed.

1. Dear My Friends

The actor made his acting debut with Dear My Friends and took up the cameo role of Son Jong Shik, a young man who is a close relative to the character Oh Choong Nam, played by Youn Yuh Jung.

As a fresher, the actor did a satisfactory job and delivered his lines smoothly. Moreover, even in the small role, the actor put in great effort to stand out and put on a compelling performance.

2. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Byeon Woo Seok also appeared in this iconic K-drama but you might have definitely missed him. He takes up the role of Joon Hyung's senior (played by Nam Joo Hyuk). They both appear in a scene where they are having a casual conversation. The scene is not that long and it quickly ends as soon as Joon Hyung is off the screen.

3. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

You have certainly missed Byeon Seok Wook in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Although his role was small, it had a lot of impact and essentially led to a major character development for the lead actress’ character.

He played the role of Go Ha Jin's ex-boyfriend who is the lead character of the show taken up by IU. However, we do not get to see much of the actor and he only appears in the first two episodes very briefly.

4. Welcome to Waikiki Season 2

In the second season of Welcome to Waikiki, Byeon Woo Seok appears very briefly in the show. He takes up the role of Yoon Seo Won, who is Kim Seok Ho’s character Cha Woo Sik, and Moon Ga Young’s character Han Soo Yeon’s senior.

However, they all drift apart following a misunderstanding and meet after a long time in a restaurant. Yoon Seo Won and Cha Woo Sik secretly get into a rivalry to win over Han Soo Yeon’s affection. However, one thing leads to another and the situation becomes rather complicated.

Byeon Woo Seok takes on a unique character for the K-drama which requires depth and introspection. Although small, he definitely delivered the performance with his heart.

5. Search WWW

Byeon Woo Seok takes on the character of Han Min Gyu who appears several times throughout the series. He puts on a compelling performance for the series where the character faces multiple shortcomings throughout the way.

The plot of the series is based on three women, Bae Ta Mi, Cha Hyeon, and Song Ga Kyeong, who work in two top web portal companies and conquer the industry despite facing multiple challenges in their careers.

