Mexican girl group Jeans comments on accusations against NewJeans of copying them

NewJeans has recently faced plagiarism allegations. On May 20, the group became a hot topic when accusations surfaced that Min Hee Jin had plagiarized the Mexican group Jeans.

Many noted similarities in the branding and choreography between the two groups and netizens took to social media and pointed out the similarities in details even with the comeback outfits and fonts used in the album design.

Jeans respondes to NewJeans plagirisn them

On May 21, following the plagiarism allegations, a fan posted a TikTok video tagging NewJeans to explain that the members were being attacked due to these accusations. Fans defended the group and sought answers from Jeans about their perspective, as NewJeans members were receiving hateful comments from fans globally.

they literally showed support to newjeans because THEY KNOW there isn’t any plagiarism pic.twitter.com/SENMdzUCvC — ꪔ̤̮ (@lidolhanni) May 21, 2024

NewJeans fans took to social media and wrote 'Please say something about it. NewJeans is being sued for suspected plagiarism, and they are all girls under the age of 18.' To this, the official account of the Mexican girl group Jeans responded stating 'We love that the 90s has come back and reached new generations.' It left netizens surprised to see the official account for Jeans responding to the comment.

More about Min Hee Jin X HYBE feud

The conflict between ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE has ignited major controversy in the K-Pop industry, involving power struggles, corporate espionage, and plagiarism allegations. On April 22, HYBE reportedly called for a shareholder's meeting, hinting at internal strife and demanding Min Hee Jin's resignation.

Min Hee Jin and ADOR's management faced allegations of planning a takeover and leaking sensitive information to external parties. They were also accused of manipulating public opinion against HYBE and leaking private artist information, raising privacy concerns. The conflict escalated with claims that NewJeans was used to pressure HYBE into ceding equity.

Online portals reported Min Hee Jin's ambition to make ADOR independent and exposed employee mistreatment. Min Hee Jin accused HYBE of allowing its subsidiary, BELIFT Lab, to plagiarize NewJeans' concept for their new girl group, ILLIT. In response, Min Hee Jin emphasized ADOR's commitment to protecting NewJeans and fostering the music industry. Controversy over ILLIT's similarities to NewJeans fueled further accusations. Min Hee Jin denied HYBE's claims of attempting to seize control of ADOR, stating that ADOR's departure would require mutual consent.

HYBE's audit allegedly uncovered a document accusing Chairman Bang Si Hyuk of copying Min Hee Jin to create BTS, adding complexity to the feud. The escalating conflict raises questions about the future of their artists and the integrity of the K-Pop industry, with potential legal battles and reputations at stake.

