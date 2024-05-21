13 best Dia Mirza movies that showcase her versatility

Dia Mirza has served the industry for over two decades and has done some of the finest handpicked projects in her vibrant career. From the girl next door to the supporting backbone of several films, let’s look at some of the best Dia Mirza movies to celebrate her skills and contribution to showbiz.

13 best Dia Mirza movies you must surely add to your watchlist:-

1. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

- Cast: R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan

- Director: Gautham Menon

- IMDB Rating: 7.5

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release year: 2001

- Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a love story that revolves around Maddy (R. Madhavan), who falls in love with Reena (Dia Mirza). Maddy impersonates her fiancé Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) to win her heart. Dia's portrayal is engaging and forms the emotional core of the film.

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Rajkumar Hirani

- IMDB Rating: 8

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release year: 2006

- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) starts seeing Mahatma Gandhi's spirit. Dia Mirza plays the role of Simran, a radio jockey who helps Munna spread Gandhigiri. Her brief yet impactful performance adds volume to the film's message of truth and non-violence and makes it one of the best Dia Mirza movies to watch.

3. Dus

- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Anubhav Sinha

- IMDB Rating: 5.5

- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

- Release year: 2005

- Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Dus is a high-octane action thriller about an anti-terrorism squad trying to prevent a major terrorist attack. Dia Mirza plays the role of Neha in this, who is a crucial member of the team and, with her intelligence and bravery, contributes significantly to the mission's success.

4. My Brother... Nikhil

- Cast: Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Onir

- IMDB Rating: 7.3

- Movie Genre: Sport, Drama

- Release year: 2005

- Where to watch: Youtube

This intriguing tale revolves around Nikhil (Sanjay Suri), a swimmer diagnosed with HIV, and his struggles against societal exclusion. Dia Mirza plays his supportive friend, Anamika, who stands by him during his toughest times, and her sensitive performance was largely lauded by critics and audiences alike.

5. Parineeta

- Cast: Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Pradeep Sarkar

- IMDB Rating: 7.2

- Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

- Release year: 2005

- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Parineeta is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel, centered around the love story of Shekhar (Saif Ali Khan) and Lalita (Vidya Balan). In this, Dia Mirza plays Gayatri Tantiya, whose elegance and grace are highlights of this period drama set in early 20th century Bengal.

6. Dus Kahaniyaan

- Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza

- Director: Sanjay Gupta

- IMDB Rating: 5.7

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

- Release year: 2007

- Where to watch: YouTube

Dus Kahaniyaan is an anthology film featuring ten short stories. Dia Mirza stars in the segment Zahir, where she plays a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage. With her skills, she perfectly portrays the pain and longing of her character, making it one of the most memorable stories in the collection.

7. Kurbaan

- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Rensil D'Silva

- IMDB Rating: 5.7

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Romance

- Release year: 2009

- Where to watch: YouTube

Kurbaan is a gripping movie about terrorism and love, with an ensemble cast of some of the finest stars. Dia Mirza in this narrative plays a journalist named Rehana, whose life takes a drastic turn due to the movie’s terrorist plot. Though her role is limited, Dia's performance was appreciated significantly by the viewers.

8. Love Breakups Zindagi

- Cast: Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza, Cyrus Sahukar

- Director: Sahil Sangha

- IMDB Rating: 5.9

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 2011

- Where to watch: YouTube

This ensemble romance explores the interconnected lives of several characters dealing with love and relationships. Dia Mirza is a woman named Naina, questioning her life choices and seeking true love. Guess what? Her relatable and heartfelt performance forms the strong emotional center of this feel-good film.

9. Sanju

- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Rajkumar Hirani

- IMDB Rating: 7.6

- Movie Genre: Biography, Comedy

- Release year: 2018

- Where to watch: Netflix

Sanju is a biographical film about the controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (played by Ranbir Kapoor). Dia Mirza plays Manyata Dutt, Sanjay's wife, who stands by him through his trials and tribulations. Surely watch out for this one, as it was Mirza’s one of the critically acclaimed performances.

10. Thappad

- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Anubhav Sinha

- IMDB Rating: 7

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

- Release year: 2020

- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thappad is a social drama about Amrita (Taapsee), who reevaluates her marriage after being slapped by her husband. Dia Mirza plays Shivani, Amrita's supportive friend, whose own experiences provide a broader context to the film's exploration of gender dynamics and personal dignity.

11. Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story

- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Dia Mirza, and Anupam Kher

- Director: Anurag Basu

- IMDB Rating: 4.7

- Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

- Release year: 2004

- Where to watch: YouTube

Tumsa Nahin Dekha follows the story of Daksh (Emraan Hashmi), a rich playboy who falls in love with a simple girl named Jiya (Dia Mirza). Jiya's innocence and charm gradually change Daksh's outlook on life and love, making this movie one of the best Dia Mirza and Emraan Hashmi movies to watch.

12. Tehzeeb

- Cast: Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Dia Mirza

- Director: Khalid Mohamed

- IMDB Rating: 5.7

- Movie Genre: Drama

- Release year: 2003

- Where to watch: YouTube

Tehzeeb is a drama about the strained relationship between a famous singer, Rukhsana (Shabana Azmi), and her daughter, Tehzeeb (Urmila Matondkar). Dia Mirza plays Nazneen, Tehzeeb's sister, who tries to mend the broken bonds within the family and, despite being a supportive character, impresses audiences equally.

13. Salaam Mumbai

- Cast: Mohammad Reza Golzar, Dia Mirza, and Poonam Dhillon

- Director: Ghorban Mohamadpour

- IMDB Rating: 3.7

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 2016

- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Salaam Mumbai is a cross-cultural romance between an Indian woman, Karishma (Dia Mirza), and an Iranian medical student. Dia's portrayal of Karishma in the backdrop of cultural differences pushed her to the forefront of the narrative.

In her 25-year career, Dia has played all kinds of characters - from romantic leads to complex supporting roles. Which of these Dia Mirza movies is your favorite? Tell us, @pinkvilla

