JYP USA criticizes VCHA's KG for 'false' claims following her lawsuit; temporarily suspends group activities

Following VCHA's KG's lawsuit announcement, JYP USA has issued a response, criticizing her decision as 'unilateral'. In addition, the agency also revealed why they temporarily halted the group's activities, stating that they have been discussing with the singer's representative for a potential resolution. Not only that, but the company also slammed her claims as 'false and exaggerated'.

On December 9, a day after KG's public announcement, JYP USA, through VCHA's fan community, issued a response to her lawsuit. The girl group has been inactive for quite a while now, and fans were starting to worry about their future. Now, the agency confirmed that they have temporarily suspended the activities after KG left the group residence in May of this year and started planning for legal actions. They added that they have been having extensive discussions with her legal team to find a potential resolution. However, they stood firm with their latest claim that, regardless of the situation, they haven't received any recent response from KG's legal representative, especially the lawsuit she mentioned.

"We deeply regret KG’s decision to file a lawsuit and make unilateral public statements containing false and exaggerated claims." JYP USA criticized the singer for her latest public statement.

The agency added that due to her Instagram update, which went viral, the other VCHA members have been facing troubles, but the company is diligently working to smoothen the situation before their upcoming album and other activities in 2025. "JYP USA will take all necessary measures to ensure that neither the other members of VCHA nor JYP USA suffer further harm as a result of this matter," they emphasized.

Read their full statement here:

However, the controversy has only turned bigger since then, with hundreds of fans from around the world taking to X (formerly Twitter) to demand accountability from the agency. In addition, they are also trending hashtags in support of KG.

In particular, some of her claims have sent the K-content world in shock. KG alleged that she, along with some of her bandmates, has faced many troubling situations, including verbal abuse from staff members, unfair pay, being forced into extreme diets, and more.

