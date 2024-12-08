Global girl group VCHA's KG files lawsuit against JYP Entertainment claiming mistreatment; agency says, 'differences in...'

VCHA's KG has filed a lawsuit against JYP Entertainment. The global girl group member herself announced it through her social media handle, claiming that she had been mistreated by the agency. She accused the company of providing poor living conditions and unfair pay. So far, JYP Entertainment issued a brief response saying that there has been some indifference between the two sides.

On December 7, KG took to her Instagram and shared a story, writing, "Yesterday, I filed a lawsuit because I have decided to terminate my contract with JYP Entertainment and exit VCHA after experiencing incidents of abuse and mistreatment by certain staff members."

She added that she felt that the unhealthy environment was affecting her mental health and therefore her productivity. She also accused the agency of providing poor living conditions, claiming that such mistreatment even led a member to attempt to take her own life.

"I do not support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm." Her shocking claims have raised many questions about JYP Entertainment, which is one of the leading companies in K-pop right now.

In addition, KG revealed that she took the decision back in May 2024 but is still waiting to be released from her contract, thus she is now taking legal action. Another one of her revelations that piqued netizens' eyes was the unfair pay claims. The VCHA member wrote, "I have accumulated a massive amount of company debt while being paid very little for the intense work and extreme limitations on our personal lives."

Advertisement

KG vowed that she would continue to make music, regardless of the situation. In her letter, she expressed worry for the remaining members while also thanking fans for supporting them all along.

Meanwhile, following the bombshell post, JYP Entertainment responded, "We are yet to receive the official lawsuit filed by KG, so we are currently confirming the details." In addition, the agency acknowledged that they have previously tried to engage in discussion from the singer's perspective, stating that there have been 'differences in opinion'.

JYP Entertainment will now handle the situation according to the legal process.

ALSO READ: GOT7 announces new group release in January 2025, marking comeback after 3 years