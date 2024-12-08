Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan passes away, VCHA’s KG sues JYP Ent claiming mistreatment and more

This year, the K-pop world was hit with bad news- BTS’ V’s pet dog, Yeontan, unfortunately passed away. In other news, THE BOYZ, who recently parted ways with IST Entertainment, got embroiled in a trademark rights issue for their group’s name. Continue to read and catch up on all the K-content news from this week.

BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan passes away

On December 2, V took to his Instagram to share heartbreaking news with the fans. “Yeontan has embarked on a long journey to the dog stars. I thought a lot about how to tell you this, but I felt it was right to share this news with ARMY, who have shown so much love for Yeontan,” the BTS member wrote.

In addition, he also shared two clips of him playing with the late pomeranian, commemorating the old days.

VCHA’s KG files lawsuit against JYP Entertainment accusing agency of mistreatment

In other news, KG, a member of the global group VCHA, has filed a lawsuit against JYP Entertainment in order to terminate her exclusive contract with the agency. Taking to her Instagram, the singer shared a bombshell post, revealing that she has faced grave mistreatment by the staff members of the company. She added that not only her but all the members have been subjected to verbal abuse and intense stress that has even led some to resort to self-harm.

Following her post, JYP Entertainment commented that they are yet to receive the official lawsuit, although they acknowledge that there have been some ‘differences’ in opinion. Shortly after, an alleged lawsuit document was revealed publicly, exposing more shocking mistreatment by the agency.

THE BOYZ faces trademark rights issue

On December 5, THE BOYZ parted ways with IST Entertainment and shortly after got caught between a new issue. Their new agency, ONE HUNDRED, claimed that they failed to secure the trademark rights for the group name after failing to negotiate with the former company.

They also started considering alternative names such as The Boys, THE NEW BOYZ, and TNBZ. However, IST Entertainment claimed they have granted free usage rights exclusively to the members.

After a few exchanges, the two agencies were finally able to reach a mutual agreement. THE BOYZ is now able to use the same group name for their activities under ONE HUNDRED.

cignature disbands after 4 years of debut

cignature, a seven-member girl group, has ended their K-pop journey just after 4 years of debut. Their agency, J9 Entertainment, announced that all seven members mutually decided to terminate their contract on November 30, 2024.

Actor Park Min Jae passes away

Actor Park Min Jae, a rising actor, has tragically passed away on November 29. Just at the age of 32, he faced a sudden cardiac arrest while he was traveling to China. The funeral was held on December 4. He was best known for playing supporting roles in Little Women, The Fabulous, Korea-Khitan War, and more.

Nana reportedly in relationship with model Chae Jong Seok

In other news, idol-turned-actress Nana, best known for her role in Netflix’s Mask Girl, is reportedly in a long-term relationship with model Chae Jong Seok. The duo recently co-starred in a music video for Baek Z Young’s latest release. They portrayed a loving couple, sending fans into a frenzy with their passionate chemistry. However, both of their agencies decided to keep tight-lipped, saying that they couldn’t confirm as it is a matter of the stars’ private lives.

