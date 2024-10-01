K-dramas you should never watch alone: Nevertheless, The Beauty Inside, and more

Have you ever found yourself laughing, crying, and screaming all at once while watching a TV show? If so, you've probably experienced the rollercoaster of emotions that K-dramas can bring. These South Korean dramas are known for their heartwarming stories, captivating characters, and stunning visuals. However, there are certain K-dramas that are so intense, so moving, and so hilarious that you might want to avoid watching them alone.

Why? Because these dramas can evoke such strong emotional responses that you might need someone to share the experience with. Whether you're laughing until your sides hurt or crying until your eyes are swollen, having someone to relate to and commiserate with can make the experience even more enjoyable. So here is the list of top K-dramas you should never watch alone

My Secret Romance

This romantic comedy follows Jin-wook and Yoo-mi, who meet at a resort and end up in a hilarious series of misunderstandings. Their one-night stand leads to an unexpected office romance filled with funny moments.

Watching this alone might leave you laughing out loud, but sharing the humor with friends makes it even more enjoyable. The comedic timing and romantic tension are best experienced together, as you can share your reactions and favorite moments.

Nevertheless

This series explores the complicated relationship between a love cynic and a charming classmate. Their "friends-with-benefits" arrangement leads to emotional ups and downs.

Watching alone may leave you feeling the weight of the characters' struggles, but discussing the emotional twists with friends can enhance your understanding and enjoyment of their journey. Sharing your thoughts on the characters’ choices makes for a deeper viewing experience.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This series features an autistic attorney navigating challenges in her career and personal life. While inspiring, its exploration of social issues may resonate deeply with viewers, potentially leading to introspection that feels isolating when alone. Watching in a group allows for shared insights and discussions about the themes presented

Business Proposal

In this hilarious corporate rom-com, Ha-ri disguises herself to scare off her blind date, only to find out he’s her CEO. The mix of comedy and unexpected twists keeps the plot lively. Watching it alone might make you miss out on the shared laughter during funny scenes. Enjoying it with friends allows for collective reactions and commentary that enhance the comedic moments.

Beauty Inside

This unique love story features Han Se-gye, an actress who transforms into different people each month. Her relationship with Seo Do-jae explores themes of identity and acceptance.

Watching this alone can feel isolated due to its emotional depth; however, sharing it with someone allows for discussions about identity and love that can deepen your appreciation of the story.

Itaewon Class

Following Park Sae-ro-yi's journey to open a bar-restaurant in Itaewon, this series combines themes of friendship, love, and ambition. The serious themes can be heavy when watched alone, but sharing them with friends provides a support system to discuss the challenges faced by the characters. It’s more uplifting to celebrate their victories together.

Crash Landing on You

This romantic drama tells the story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and meets a North Korean officer. The blend of romance, comedy, and suspense creates an engaging narrative that’s best enjoyed by others. Watching alone might make you feel lonely during emotional scenes; sharing it allows for collective gasps and laughter that enhance the viewing experience.

