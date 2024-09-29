10 Exciting October 2024 K-drama and OTT releases- Spice Up Our Love, Hellbound 2, Jeong Nyeon: The Star Is Born and more

Hellbound Season 2, Spice Up Our Love, Family By Choice and many other K-dramas and OTT shows and films will be premiering in October 2024. It is an exciting month as fans will be blessed with 10 new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller and much more. Here are the 10 K-dramas and shows which will be released this October.

10 upcoming K-dramas and OTT releases in October

Spice Up Our Love

Genre: Romance, comedy, fantasy

Cast: Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Director: Jung Hoon

Writer: Jo Min Jung

Number of episodes: 2

Date of release: October 3

Network: TVING

While Lee Sang Yi is the second male lead in No Gain No Love, he along with Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the main lead couple in the drama. They will be the focus couple of the Spice Up Our Love. Lee Sang Yi will be taking on the role of a CEO and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the nutritionist of the company. The story revolves around a webnovel author who finds herself in the world of her novel as the lead female protagonist.

My Merry Marriage

Genre: Family

Cast: Park Ha Na, Park Sang Nam, Kim Sa Kwon, Lee Yeon Du, Park Tam Hee, Lee Eun Hyung

Director: Kim Sung Geun

Writer: Song Jung Rim

Number of episodes: 120

Date of release: October 7

Network: KBS

This heartwarming family drama explores the meaning of happiness through themes like marriage, divorce, and single life, resonating with all generations. Maeng Gong Hee, a resilient designer, reunites with childhood friend Gu Dan Soo, the free-spirited grandson of Jayce Fashion’s chairman, as his grandmother prepares him to be her successor.

Family By Choice

Genre: Romance, Youth, Comedy

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Won, Bae Hyeon Seong

Director: Kim Seung Ho

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: October 7

Network: JTBC

The plot revolves around three teenagers who are not related by blood but share a close bond with each other. They have known one another through familial issues, struggles, and traumas. Together, they navigate their school lives and are each other's support systems. The story has been adapted from the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead.

Parole Examiner Lee

Genre: Law

Cast: Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, Lee Hak Joo

Director: Yoon Sang Ho

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: October 7

Network: tvN

Lee Han Shin, a parole examiner, combats wealthy individuals exploiting the system, enforcing justice his way. He teams up with Choi Hwa Ran, a private lending legend recovering lost money. Detective An Seo Yun and arrogant chaebol heir Ji Myeong Seob complicate the battle for justice.

Uprising

Genre: Historical, action, politics

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Kim Shin Rok, Jin Seon Kyu, Jung Sung Il, Cha Seung Won

Director: Kim Sang Man

Date of release: October 11

Network: Netflix

Uprising is set in the Joseon era after a war ends and people face the aftermath of the dangerous war. It tells the story of two childhood friends, one a master and one a slave. But their innocent friendship turns into animosity amid war and politics.

Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard

Genre: Thriller, law

Cast: Lee Joon Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Hyun Bong Sik

Director: Park Gun Ho

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: October 10

Network: TVING

Seo Dong Jae, a prosecutor with a tarnished reputation due to past corruption, faces a bleak future. While handling the murder case of a high school girl, he navigates a precarious balance between his role as a prosecutor and his opportunistic instincts, walking a dangerous line between justice and self-interest.

Doubt

Genre: Psychological, thriller

Cast: Han Seok Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, Oh Yeon Soo

Director: Son Yeon Hwa

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: October 11

Network: MBC

Such A Close Traitor is a much-awaited psychological thriller expected to be released in the second half of 2024. The drama tells the story of a top criminal profiler who faces a dilemma when he realizes that his daughter is connected to the case. Oh Yeon Soo and Han Suk Kyu reunited after 31 years for this project. They had previously worked in the 1993 drama Son and Daughter.

A Virtious Business

Genre: Business, Comedy

Cast: Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young

Director: Jo Woong

Writer: Choi Bo Rim

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: October 12

Network: JTBC, Netflix

The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. A Virtuous Business will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families. Yeon Woo Jin will be playing Kim Do Hyun, a police officer from the United States of America. He belongs to a wealthy family and is also smart and hence is quickly promoted. But strangely he comes to work in a rural village.

Jeong Nyeon: The Star Is Born

Genre: Musical, Drama

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye

Director: Jung Ji In

Writer: Choi Hyo Bi

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: October 12

Network: tvN

Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran).

Hellbound Season 2

Genre: Mystery, Horror, Supernatural

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eun Joon, Yang Ik Jun

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Writer: Choi Gyu Seok

Number of episodes: 6

Date of release: October 25

Network: Netflix

The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound, which was written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. Hellbound deals with fantastical superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Season 2 will pick up from where Season 1 left. The story will follow the religious factions, the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin, who must deal with the consequences of the resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

