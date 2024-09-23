7 exciting K-drama releases in 2024 last quarter: Lee Jung Jae's Squid Game 2, Gong Yoo-Seo Ji Hye's The Trunk, and more

Squid Game Season 2, Light Shop, The Trunk and many other K-dramas and shows will be premiering in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is an exciting last three months of the year as fans will be blessed with various new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller, science-fiction and much more. Here are 7 exciting K-dramas which have been confirmed to be released in the last quarter of 2024.

7 K-dramas set for 2024 quarter 4 release

Squid Game Season 2

Release date: December 26

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong YooKang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P, Wi Ha Joon

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed. Squid Game Season 5 has also been confirmed by Netflix which will be released in 2025. The second season will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG member T.O.P and more. Additionally, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha Joon will be returning in the second season as well.

The Trunk

Release year: End of 2024

Director: Kim Gyu Tae

Cast: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, The Trunk, revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

Light Shop

Release date: End of 2024

Director: Kim Hee Won

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Kim Seol Hyun, Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo

Light Shop is adapted from the webtoon Shop of the Lamp by Kang Full who also wrote Moving. The drama tells the story of a light shop that seems ordinary from the outside. It might be a simple shop from afar but it is a place which spirits who are dead or hanging on to lives visit. These spirits have their own stories. The man who runs the shop warns a lady who buys bulbs from the store to be vary of other customers. Kim Hee Won is directing the project. He is an actor and Light Shop would be his directorial debut.

Gangnam B-Side

Release date: November

Director: Park Noo Ri

Cast: Jo Woo Jin, Ji Chang Wook, BIBI, Ha Yoon Kyung

Gangnam B-Side follows a disgraced detective who is drawn back into action when his daughter's friend becomes the latest woman to disappear in Seoul's upscale Gangnam district. As he investigates, he is thrown back into a dark world of vice, drugs, and corruption, uncovering secrets that threaten to bring down the city's powerful elite.

Mr Plankton

Release date: November

Director:

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook

Mr Plankton is a romantic comedy about individuals who, like plankton, struggle to fit in or connect with others. The story follows a man who has always lived as a drifter, never staying in one place because no one has ever asked him to. He finally meets a woman who is willing to give him love and wants him to stay.

Spice Up Our Love

Release date: October 3

Director: Jung Hoon

Cast: Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun

Spice Up Our Love is the spin-off of No Gain No Love. While Lee Sang Yi is the second male lead in No Gain No Love, he along with Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the main lead couple in the drama. Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be leading the romance drama. Lee Sang Yi will be taking on the role of a CEO and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the nutritionist of the company. The story revolves around a webnovel author who finds herself in the world of her novel as the lead female protagonist.

Hellbound Season 2

Release date: October 25

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eun Joon, Yang Ik Jun

Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. It deals with the fantastical, superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. The story of Hellbound Season 2 will follow the religious factions the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin who must deal with the consequences of the resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

