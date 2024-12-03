K-pop girl group cignature disbands after 4 years of debut; contract terminated on November 30

cignature has officially disbanded just after 4 years of their debut. Their agency announced that they have decided to mutually terminate their contract and all of their activities ended on November 30, 2024. Although fans are heartbroken, they have wished the best for all seven members in their future endeavors.

On December 3, J9 Entertainment (a subsidiary of C9 Entertainment) issued an official notice on ciganture's fan cafe. The agency announced, "We are here to inform you of our artist, cignature. After talking with the members, we have confirmed that the team disbandment is needed."

They revealed that all seven members have terminated their exclusive contract as of November 30, 2024. Regardless of the remaining period, their group activities ended on that date after a mutual discussion with their agency.

Thanking the fans, J9 Entertainment further penned, "Despite all the obstacles they have faced up until now, we would like to thank the members once again for their best efforts. We are truly sorry for bringing such sudden news to the fans who cherished the group. We hope you can continue to send warm support to the members in their future endeavors. Thank you.”

Although the news has broken the hearts of fans, they want nothing more than the members to succeed in whatever they venture into next.

Read J9 Entertainment's full statement and fan reactions here:

On February 4, 2020, cignature made their official debut with their first digital single Nun Nu Nan Na. Arisong, the lead single of their first EP Listen and Speak became a massive hit in South Korea, garnering 3 million views on its music video within two days of release. For a rookie group, it was a huge achievement. Continuing their newfound success, the septet unveiled more releases, with the recent one being their fifth mini-album Sweetie but Saltie. This EP was released on June 10, 2024.

The current lineup of members consists of seven talented girls- Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi, and Dohee. However, the initial lineup also had Ye Ah and Sunn who parted ways with the group in 2021. Then in January 2024, Belle secured a spot among the debuting group UNIS, announcing that she would not be present for group activities for the next two and half years.

