K-pop girl group cignature has returned with new music. Making their comeback after nine months, the team has presented a summer anthem that brings back their fun and refreshing vibe with a song that talks about a love confession much like the feeling of jumping into a puddle with joy. Poongdung is accompanied by a carefree music video in vibrant colors and a giggly love tale.

About cignature

The girl group debuted with seven members in February 2020 and has since undergone a slight member change in 2021 to come up with its current lineup of Jeewon, Semi, Chaesol, Belle, Seline, Chloe, and Dohee. Member Belle participated in the girl group idol survival program Universe Ticket under the name Jin Hyeonju and successfully became a part of the final roster of UNIS, temporarily stepping away from her duties with cignature to promote with the team. Now, the team has returned with new music and here’s what they have to say.

cignature interview

The K-pop idol group has so far released 5 mini-albums with the latest one being Sweetie but Saltie, led by the singer Poongdung. Talking exclusively about their music style, member Chloe shared how cignature’s music “has a wide spectrum and it feels like a variety of instruments that are highly addictive”. Meanwhile, Jeewon spoke about evoking nostalgia and reminiscing fond memories with the help of girls’ voices.

Sharing more on their recent comeback, recording moments, and making achievements as cignature, the girl group dishes on winning awards and more in an interview. Check out the full conversation below.

What is your recent comeback about and what was your favorite moment while recording it?

CHLOE: In the album Sweetie But Saltie, we tried to capture both the sweet and salty side of love. Actually, there were a lot of edits and recordings for this album, but we were proud that it was made in the direction we wanted. The most enjoyable moment was when we sang the “Poongdung~” part in unison.

JEEWON: I always enjoy recording, but this time, a particularly impressive moment was when I heard each member’s voice recorded for the first time! I was happy because I liked their unique voices.

What is Poongdung about and what does it mean?

DOHEE: Poongdung is the onomatopoeia that represents the sound of throwing something into the water or jumping into the water in Korean! This song contains a lovely message about falling, or splashing, in love with someone.

SEMI: This song also contains the message of our hope that all listeners will fall into cignature after listening to Poongdung!

What are the members’ favorite songs from the album?

SELINE: My favorite song is our title track, Poongdung, which goes well with summer.

CHAESOL: I like I like, is my favorite song because it is easy to listen to and has a bright atmosphere that makes you feel good when you listen to it!

Tell us about your overall music path so far. Where do you see your growth throughout your career? What was the achievement you are most proud of?

JEEWON: I think I have grown when my fans tell me that my vocals have improved a lot! I am proud to see the results of my practice as I perfect live performances which are getting longer along with our career as a group. I wish to become a team that makes better music in the future.

SELINE: We received an award at the Hanteo Music Awards for the first time in 2023, and we were so happy to know this award was possible due to many signfans’ love and support as well as our hard work. My parents actually came to see us that day, so we were even more proud to receive the award!

What kind of music are the cignature members listening to these days on their way to work?

CHLOE: I often listen to Bubble Gum by NewJeans. I love how the melody is easy to listen to, and the cute lyrics are very nice as well!

SEMI: I listen to songs by Seori, often. Her voice is attractive and the songs are good, so I enjoy listening to her music.

While BELLE is away from the group, what is your message for her?

SEMI: We constantly keep in touch with each other even though we’re not promoting together at the moment. With this opportunity, I want to leave a message for her: “BELLE unnie! I hope you stay healthy and stay strong in your activities.”

CHLOE: I want to say, “It’s good to see our Hyeonju (BELLE) promoting so busily and well. Always take care of your health! I miss you.”

What are your plans for 2024, any goals you’ve set for yourself?

SELINE: I tend to go with the flow of time rather than planning and taking action, but if I have one goal, it’s to do my best in everything entrusted to me.

DOHEE: My goal would be summarized as ‘Rather than worrying and being stressed, let’s enjoy the present and do our best in what we are given.’ And in the second half of the year, it would be another goal to meet signfans once again with cignature’s album!

What is your message for your fans?

DOHEE: I am so thankful to our signfans who always support us and give us overflowing love. I hope this comeback feels like a gift to you all. I love you!

CHAESOL: Thank you, all signfans, for always cherishing and loving us! Please take care of your health and watch out for summer colds. We’ll come back to see you with great performances and songs again, thank you!

