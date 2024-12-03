Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo are in talks to lead new comedy movie Wild Thing; to start filming in 2025

Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo are in talks to collaborate on an upcoming film titled Wild Thing. The film will depict the story of a trio who reunites years later after a fallout. Anticipation runs high, as all three of these actors have been quite active lately, showing their versatile range through challenging roles.

According to reports on December 3, Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo have been cast as the leads in Wild Thing. All three of their agencies have confirmed that they have received the casting offers and are currently positively considering them.

It will revolve around the story of a trio who was once very popular but disappeared after an unfortunate incident. As they reunite years later to make a comeback, chaos ensues. The story will unfold their hilarious journey as they try to bring back the famous triangle.

Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo have been offered to play the roles of these three people. Meanwhile, the comedy film will be directed by director Son Jae Gon, celebrated for Sweet, Savage Family, Untouchable, and more. It will be produced by the production company behind Extreme Job. The filming schedule for Wild Thing is set to commence in 2025.

After rising to global stardom with her antagonist role in The Glory, Lim Ji Yeon has been strengthening her filmography with an array of diverse roles. She is currently starring in The Tale of Lady Ok. She also has another drama in the pipeline, Mean Love.

On the other hand, Kang Dong Won made his big-screen comeback this year with The Plot and Uprising. He is also set to make his return to the K-drama land with Jun Ji Hyun in their upcoming romance drama Tempest.

Meanwhile, Uhm Tae Goo witnessed explosive popularity earlier this year with his lead role in My Sweet Mobster. He will soon be seen in another upcoming drama, Light Shop, with Park Bo Young and Ju Ji Hoon. It is now set to premiere on December 4 on Disney+.

