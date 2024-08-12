Kang Daniel defamation case: Prosecution demands YouTuber Sojang to pay 3 million KRW in fines; Park apologises ‘I was immature’

During the recent trial of Kang Daniel's defamation case against the controversial YouTuber, Sojang the prosecution fined the YouTuber against 3 million won. The internet personality also stated that it was immature and short-thinking on their part.



On August 12, the latest trial of Kang Daniel's case against the YouTuber Sojang was heard by Judge Lee Jun Gu at the Seoul Central District Court. The prosecution demanded a fine for the YouTuber who was put on trial for defaming Kang Daniel. The internet personality was asked for a fine of 3 million won at the final trial.

In the final statement, the YouTuber, also identified as Park, said that they were immature and very short-thinking on their part. They added that they felt sorry for hurting the victim. The sentencing date has been set for September 11.

Park is accused of posting a false video titled 'The promiscuous private life of a national boyfriend actor-idol' on their YouTube channel in 2022 with the aim of slandering Kang Daniel.

During the first trial on May 27, Park was also spotted trying to escape the media wearing a wig and glasses after the trial. On July 15, Park failed to attend the hearing. The prosecution stated that an arrest warrant would be issued if Park fails to attend and not inform beforehand again.

IVE's Jang Wonyoung also claimed compensation for damages for defamation against the YouTuber and the second trial is currently underway. The result of the first trial ruled that the YouTuber should pay 100 million won to Jang Wonyoung.

Kang Daniel debuted as a member of the temporary group Wanna One, which was formed through the second season of Produce 101. The idol took the top spot and, hence, became a part of the group. He debuted as a soloist on July 25, 2019, with Color On Me. His latest release was in May 2022 with the album The Story. He is a popular idol, known especially for his charm and appeal, along with being super talented.

Kang Daniel formed the agency back in 2019 and has served as the CEO ever since. His journey with the company came to an end this June.

