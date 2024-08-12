BTS’ SUGA DUI case: Was a civil complaint lodged against rapper to Military Manpower Administration? Here's what we know

BTS’ SUGA is currently in the midst of an ongoing investigation for his DUI incident on August 6. Amid the chaos and controversy, a civilian reportedly filed a complaint with the Military Manpower Administration against the rapper who is currently serving his enlistment as a public service worker. The complaint requested a thorough investigation into his drunk driving incident that caused ‘neglect of duty’.

On August 12, Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that a civil complaint had been filed against BTS’ SUGA to the Seoul Regional Military Manpower Administration. The petitioner (referred to as A) elaborated that BIGHIT MUSIC and SUGA have previously been subjected to controversy due to their minimal and hasty explanations about the DUI case.

A mentioned this is a sense of authority among the privileged class, indicating that they didn't take the matter seriously initially. The civilian let out all their suspicions in the complaint further stating that the fact SUGA didn’t realize that he couldn’t drive an electric kickboard (later revealed as a scooter) while intoxicated raises the question if he has done the same before.

The petitioner doubts that it may also be possible that the BTS member was unable to properly complete his service that day after drinking and it’s also possible that his employer provided him convenience during his duty. A mentioned this is why they want a thorough investigation so all the questions are answered.

In their civil complaint, the individual further included, “Following Article 43, Paragraph 2 (Survey of the Status of Social Service Workers, etc.) of the Military Service Act, Article 93, Paragraph 3 (Survey of the Status of Social Service Workers, etc.) of the Enforcement Decree of the Military Service Act, Article 46, Paragraph 2 (Survey of the Status of Social Service Workers) of the Enforcement Rules of the Military Service Act, Article 52, Paragraph 2 (Completion of Status Investigation and Targets) and Article 53, Paragraph 1 (Survey Method) of the Social Service Worker Service Management Regulations, we ask that you thoroughly investigate the ‘status of service management at the service institution’ and the ‘status of Suga’s service management’ where Suga is serving as a social service worker, and we strongly urge that you take strict measures, such as reporting any illegal activities to the investigative authorities.”

