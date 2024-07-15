Kang Daniel’s slanderer YouTuber Sojang fails to appear in court, to be arrested if absent again

Kang Daniel not long ago had filed a defamation lawsuit against the slandering YouTuber Sojang. Today, Sojang was expected to appear in court for the final hearing but they were absent which made the court issue a strict warning, threatening arrest if this happened again.

On July 15, 2024, it was reported by South Korean media outlet Spot TV News that the YouTuber Sojang who defamed Kang Daniel and spread malicious rumors about him had failed to appear in court for the defamation lawsuit’s final hearing. Consequently, the final trial has been postponed.

It was reported that the 18th Criminal Divison of Seoul Central District Court’s Judge Lee Jun Gu was set to hold a public hearing for the final trial of the lawsuit filed by Kang Daniel against YouTuber Sojang whose identity is Park. Park was charged with violation of the Information and Communication Network Act, otherwise known as defamation.

On this day, Park’s lawyer explained the reason for their absence in the court saying that they had undergone surgery to remove a tumor from their finger and could not attend the trial because of extreme pain.

The court was not pleased and said that submitting a reason for absence on the same day of the trial is not a good practice and puts the court in a difficult position. The court issued a strict warning and asked Park’s lawyer to convey to them that if they failed to appear in court again on the next date, an arrest warrant would be issued effectively.

Additionally, the court has now postponed the final trial to August 12, 2024. On that day, after the defendant’s examination, the court will proceed with sentencing.

Know more about Kang Daniel’s lawsuit against Sojang

It should be noted that YouTube Sojang (Park) has been accused of defaming Kang Daniel by posting a malicious video with false information which was titled “Promiscuous Private Life of Nation’s Boyfriend-Actor-Idol” in 2022.

Park is also accused of having posted defamatory content about IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and aespa. A while ago, Sojang was spotted fleeing disguised with a wig after a court trial.

