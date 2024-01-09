Kang Kyung Joon's former agency K-Star Global Ent releases statement on adultery controversy and contract

Kang Kyung Joon appeared on the hit variety show The Return of Superman with his actor wife Jang Shin Young and two sons. He has also been a part of dramas including A Daughter Just Like You, Flower of Revenge, Scent of a Ghost and many more. On January 8, there were reports of the actor having an affair. His agency made a statement regarding the controversy.

Kang Kyung Joon's agency releases statement

On January 3 there were reports that actor Kang Kyung Joon had been sued for a 50 million won lawsuit on December 26 for allegedly having an affair with a married woman. The same day, his former agency K-Star Global Entertainment had confirmed that the actor had received legal documents but also clarified that they were just misunderstandings.

Alleged texts between the actor and the woman were released by a media outlet on January 8. Clarifying the reports the agency stated that they attempted to verify the content of the article that was released internally within the company. However, as it pertains to the actor’s private life, it seems there is no part that the agency can respond to the reports.

The company also spoke up about their contract with Kang Kyung Joon. They revealed that their contract with him had ended in October 2023 and there were ongoing discussions for extending it. They added that due to the current situation, they have decided to suspend discussions on the extension of his exclusive contract until the incident is resolved.

