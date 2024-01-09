Boyhood starring Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin renewed for second season
Boyhood is a comedy thriller featuring Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin, which was released on November 24, 2023. According to reports, season 2 will be released in 2024.
Boyhood, starring Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin, was a much-anticipated series released on November 24, 2023. The drama was well received by the audience for its wit and thrill. The uniqueness of the series lies in the plot. After the success of the first season, there are reports that the second season will be out soon. Here are the details.
Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin's Boyhood renewed for season 2
According to a South Korean media outlet, Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin starrer Boyhood has been renewed for season 2, as confirmed by the production. On January 9, it was reported that the script for the sequel is in the works. However, the actors, including Lee Siwan and Lee Sunbin, have not yet communicated what the log line of season 2 clarified by the production team. The second season is likely to be released sometime in 2024.
More details about Boyhood
Set in 1989, Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and becomes the popular kid from being the underdog. Im Si Wan plays Jang Byung Tae, a student at Buyeo Agricultural High School. He was considered an odd person in his previous school, but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life.
Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students. Im Si Wan plays a high school boy whose dream is simple: not to get beaten up and live peacefully. Lee Sun Bin plays the confident girl who is not embarrassed. Lee Si Woo takes on the role of the school thug, also known as Asan's Black Tiger. He feels at ease when the world is at his feet. Kang Hye Won is playing a kind girl who wants someone who will care for her.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji Won to join Secret Sunshine's Jeon Do Yeon for The Prince of Confession: Reports
Star
Bill Hader
During her emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Ali Wong surprised the audience by expressing her gratitude to her former partner, Justin Hakuta despite filing for divorce recently. Wong expressed her gratitude to the father of her two children while accepting the Best Actress in a Limited Series...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more