Boyhood starring Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin renewed for second season

Boyhood, starring Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin, was a much-anticipated series released on November 24, 2023. The drama was well received by the audience for its wit and thrill. The uniqueness of the series lies in the plot. After the success of the first season, there are reports that the second season will be out soon. Here are the details.

Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin's Boyhood renewed for season 2

According to a South Korean media outlet, Im Siwan and Lee Sun Bin starrer Boyhood has been renewed for season 2, as confirmed by the production. On January 9, it was reported that the script for the sequel is in the works. However, the actors, including Lee Siwan and Lee Sunbin, have not yet communicated what the log line of season 2 clarified by the production team. The second season is likely to be released sometime in 2024.

More details about Boyhood

Set in 1989, Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and becomes the popular kid from being the underdog. Im Si Wan plays Jang Byung Tae, a student at Buyeo Agricultural High School. He was considered an odd person in his previous school, but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life.

Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students. Im Si Wan plays a high school boy whose dream is simple: not to get beaten up and live peacefully. Lee Sun Bin plays the confident girl who is not embarrassed. Lee Si Woo takes on the role of the school thug, also known as Asan's Black Tiger. He feels at ease when the world is at his feet. Kang Hye Won is playing a kind girl who wants someone who will care for her.

