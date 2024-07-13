KARA's Gyuri announces brief hiatus from activities after sustaining facial fractures; Big Boss Ent issues statement

KARA member and actress Park Gyuri is taking a temporary break from her activities due to facial fractures. Her managing label, Big Boss Entertainment, announced that Gyuri sustained cheekbone and eye socket fractures during private activities and has been recommended surgery and a 4-5 week recovery period.

Meanwhile, amid this setback, KARA is set to release their new single, I DOI DO, on July 24 and continue with scheduled solo concerts in Tokyo and Osaka in August.

KARA’s Gyuri temporarily halts activities

On July 13, KST, Big Boss Entertainment announced that KARA member and actress Park Gyuri will take a brief hiatus to recover from facial fractures. The label revealed that Gyuri sustained fractures in her cheekbone and eye socket during private schedules and sought medical attention. After a thorough examination, medical experts recommended surgery and a recovery period of 4-5 weeks.

Following a detailed discussion with Gyuri, it was decided that she will limit strenuous activities to focus on her recovery. Consequently, she will not participate in any previously scheduled activities for the month of July. Big Boss Entertainment assured fans that they would provide all necessary support for her speedy recovery.

More details about Gyuri’s latest activities

Park Gyuri, known mononymously as Gyuri, is a prominent K-pop singer, actress, and radio personality, celebrated as a member of the girl group KARA. Born on May 21, 1988, in Seoul, she started her career as a child actress in the 1995 series Today is a Nice Day.

Advertisement

Gyuri debuted with KARA in 2007 as the group’s leader and achieved significant success with hit songs like Honey, Mister, Lupin, Cupid, and more, despite several lineup changes.

Gyuri has also pursued solo activities, including radio hosting and acting, such as lending her voice to the Korean dub of Alpha and Omega as Kate in 2011 or playing a prominent role in the 2018 film Miyak.

Meanwhile, despite her temporary absence, KARA continues to move forward. The group is set to release a new single, I DO I DO, on July 24 at 6 PM KST, and they have solo concerts scheduled in Tokyo and Osaka in August.

ALSO READ: ITZY's Lia resumes activities with group; JYP Entertainment CONFIRMS participation in forthcoming album