ITZY's Lia resumes activities with group; JYP Entertainment CONFIRMS participation in forthcoming album

ITZY's Lia is set to resume activities with the group after a nearly 10-month hiatus due to health reasons, as confirmed by JYP Entertainment. Lia's break began in September of last year to address tension and anxiety symptoms. Following successful treatment and rest, she will join ITZY for their forthcoming album set for release in the second half of the year.

On July 8, JYP Entertainment announced that ITZY’s Lia would be resuming her activities after a nearly 10-month hiatus. Lia had taken a break from group activities in September last year due to health reasons, specifically tension, and symptoms of anxiety. The agency shared a statement confirming her return, noting significant improvement in her condition following treatment and rest.

“Hello. This is JYP Entertainment.

This is an announcement regarding ITZY member Lia’s health status and her return to activities.

Following treatment and rest, her tension and symptoms of anxiety have significantly improved.

Therefore, after careful discussion with Lia, it has been decided that she will resume her activities starting with ITZY’s new album, set to be released in the second half of the year.

However, for previously arranged schedules and shoots before the new album release, only four members (Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna) will be participating. We kindly ask for your understanding.

We sincerely thank the fans who have shown warm encouragement and support for Lia’s recovery.

We remain committed to supporting our artists so that they can meet fans in healthy conditions.

Thank you.”

Just hours before this official statement, ITZY held a live broadcast celebrating their fan club’s fifth anniversary, where the entire group, including Lia, participated. Fans were thrilled to see Lia back, eagerly anticipating her involvement in the group's forthcoming album. This return marks a hopeful and exciting new chapter for both Lia and ITZY.

More details about ITZY’s latest activities

ITZY has been busy with several exciting activities recently. On January 8, 2024, they released their second studio album, Born to Be, featuring the single Untouchable and individual solo tracks for each member. Despite being on hiatus, Lia contributed to the album.

The group announced their second world tour, the Born to Be World Tour, which began in Seoul on February 24 and 25. Additionally, on May 15, ITZY released their third Japanese single, Algorhythm, continuing to captivate fans worldwide with their dynamic music and performances.

