KCON heads to Germany with first-ever concert announced for September; check dates, venue and more

KCON, the highly-rated K-pop concert event is now making its debut in Germany. It will also be the first time the exciting fan concert will be held in Europe since 2016. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the performers’ lineup which will be revealed soon. Amid the heightened excitement, the date and venue of the event have been announced.

KCON Germany unveils dates and venue

On June 21, CJ ENM announced that KCON Germany was all set to meet the European audience. The highly-anticipated event will kick off on September 28 and conclude on September 29. The two-day concert is going to be held at Messe Frankfurt.

KCON has been running 2012, an esteemed K-pop festival that significantly contributed to the globalization of the Korean entertainment industry.

Currently, the KCON festival is running in a total of 13 regions in countries like South Korea, Japan, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Thailand.

Regarding the first-ever KCON Germany, CJ ENM officials said that they are looking forward to building a solid relationship between fans and K-pop artists.

More upcoming KCON festival

Meanwhile, KCON is all set for its LA Comeback. Starting on July 26, the three-day-long festivities will conclude on July 28 at the Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.

The star-studded performers' lineup includes SHINee’s Taemin, BIBI, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, DXMON, ENHYPEN, TWS, SISTAR19’s Hyolyun, CRAXY, Zico, A.C.E, and more.

The special lineup also announced NCT 127, and Jeon Somi as performers. Joining them are a diverse array of new talents like BOYNEXTDOOR, APOKI, g.o.d, DRIPPIN, INI, Jo Yu Ri, Kep1er, STAYC, ME:I, and POW.

This year’s bonus performances in KCON LA will be the I-LAND 2 participants and OST singer Issac Hong’s concerts.

In addition, LA K-pop fans can look forward to seeing some A-list actors as Kim Soo Hyun and Rowoon have been announced as hosts for the event. Joining the exciting MC lineup is soloist Jeon Somi, who will also be performing.

As the first-ever KCON Germany inches closer, are you excited to see the upcoming lineup?

