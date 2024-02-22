Kill Me, Heal Me star Hwang Jung Eum files for divorce with golfer husband Lee Young Don after mediation in 2021

Actress Hwang Jung Eum has announced her decision to end her marriage with businessman and former professional golfer Lee Young Don. The couple, who married in 2016 and have two sons, faced a previous divorce filing in September 2020, which was resolved through mediation, leading to a brief reunion in July 2021.

Hwang Jung Eum confirms divorce with Lee Young Don

Hwang Jung Eum, the renowned South Korean actress, has made the difficult decision to end her marriage, according to an official statement released by her agency Y1 Entertainment on February 22. The announcement emphasized that after careful consideration, Hwang Jung Eum concluded that sustaining her marriage was no longer feasible and is currently in the process of filing for divorce.

The agency requested understanding regarding the sensitive nature of the matter, stating that specific details, including the reasons for the divorce, would remain private. They also urged the public and media to refrain from spreading speculative rumors and engaging in provocative reporting that could harm the actress' reputation and that of her children.

Hwang Jung Eum tied the knot with Lee Young Don, a businessman and former professional golfer, in 2016. The couple welcomed their first son in August 2017. In September 2020, Hwang Jung Eum initially filed for divorce, but the couple reconciled in July 2021 after resolving their differences through mediation. Subsequently, in the following year, they celebrated the arrival of their second son.

More details about Hwang Jung Eum’s latest activities

Hwang Jung Eum is a prominent South Korean actress and singer who gained widespread recognition for her breakthrough role in the sitcom High Kick Through the Roof. Her career reached new heights when she secured her first leading role in the television series Listen to My Heart. Renowned for her exceptional performances in hit dramas like Kill Me Heal Me and She Was Pretty, Hwang Jung Wum has solidified her status as a leading actress in the Korean entertainment industry. Recently starring in the drama The Escape of the Seven, she continues to captivate the audience, with preparations underway for the highly anticipated second season, The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.

