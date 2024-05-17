Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A

Anime fans often delight in the diversity of anime characters, and those whose names commence with the letter A are no exception. From protagonists to antagonists, each character brings a unique flavor to the anime world. Here are 10 notable anime characters whose names begin with the letter A, who captivate audiences with their captivating stories, powers, and personalities.

10. Accelerator – A Certain Magical Index

Accelerator, the 1st-ranked Level 5 Esper in Academy City, stands atop the hierarchy of power with his ability to manipulate vectors. Featured prominently in the A Certain Magical Index series, he oscillates between villainy and heroism, evolving through complex character development. Initially a powerful and dangerous antagonist, Accelerator's transformation into an anti-hero is catalyzed by his encounter with the Last Order, a significant turning point in his journey. His past trauma and isolation have sculpted him into a detached yet overwhelming figure. His violent tendencies make his evolution into a more empathetic character that much sweeter.

9. Astolfo – Fate series

Astolfo is also known as Rider of Black in the Fate series and possesses a captivating blend of charm and eccentricity. After being summoned by Celenike Icecolle Yggdmillennia, he later forms a contract with Sieg. Astolfo's origins as one of the Twelve Paladins of Charlemagne paint him as an eternally optimistic character, though he seems to be lacking when it comes to conventional wisdom. His usually androgynous appearance stems from the fact that he prefers to dress in feminine clothes, while his carefree demeanor comes from his penchant for adventure and mischief. His unconventional methods don’t stop Astolfo's unwavering dedication to his allies and willingness to follow his heart.

8. Aladdin – Magi: Labyrinth Of Magic

Aladdin in Magi: Labyrinth Of Magic is a perverted little kid with a blend of unique traits; kindness, wisdom, and a touch of naivety. As one of the ‘special’ characters blessed with abundant Magoi (magic), he possesses an innate understanding of people and situations beyond his years. His perceptive nature aside, he maintains a cheerful and optimistic demeanor, cherishing the bonds of friendship deeply. Aladdin, like his namesake, possesses an unwavering dedication to protecting his friends, often pushing himself to the brink of exhaustion. While his naive nature occasionally leads to comical situations, his sharp intuition and calm temperament make him a crucial ally in the series' unfolding adventures.

7. Albedo – Overlord

Albedo, the succubus Regent of the Guardians in Overlord, is both loyal and obsessive. Crafted by Tabula and subtly altered by Ainz to adore him, her love for Ainz knows no bounds; she often finds herself desiring offspring with her Undead Skeleton master. However, this devotion is mirrored by Shalltear’s love for Ainz, leading to a rivalry between the two. Her assertive nature and strategic acumen make her a formidable overseer, though her affection for Ainz occasionally clouds judgment. Her demonic origins and her innate cruelty are eclipsed by Albedo's dedication to Ainz, shaping her into a complex and intriguing character within the walls of Nazarick.

6. Asta – Black Clover

Asta, the spirited protagonist of Black Clover, initially faced criticism for his loud demeanor, akin to Naruto's early reception. Nevertheless, His relentless grit and unwavering doggedness quickly endeared him to audiences. Raised in Hage's church after being abandoned as a baby, Asta dreams of becoming the Wizard King. He is bestowed a five-leaf clover grimoire at the start of the series and is seen as a weakling until it is revealed the book housed an Anti Magic devil. Lacking magical abilities, Asta trained his physical prowess and swordsmanship to make him a devastating force. His sense of justice and indomitable will inspire allies and adversaries alike, and he has become a beloved underdog within the animeverse.

5. Akainu / Sakazuki – One Piece

Akainu, also known as Sakazuki, is the powerful Fleet Admiral of the Marines in One Piece. With an unwavering belief in Absolute Justice, his ruthless and authoritarian approach to maintaining order makes him a dangerous adversary for the Straw Hats. Sakazuki's extreme views and stern demeanor make him a terrifying figure even among his peers. Akainu’s actions during the Buster Call on Ohara, where he destroyed a refugee ship to eliminate any possibility of ‘evil,’ truly illustrate his uncompromising dedication to his beliefs. His pride in the Marines occasionally clouds his judgment, resulting in conflicts with superiors and the World Government.

4. Aizawa Shota / Eraserhead – My Hero Academia

Aizawa Shota, also known as Eraserhead, is a Pro Hero and the stern homeroom teacher of U.A. High School's Class 1-A in My Hero Academia. His worn-out appearance aside, Aizawa is a skilled combatant, renowned for his ingenuity and martial arts. As Eraserhead, his tactics involve nullifying opponents' Quirks with his Erasure Quirk, after which he uses his weapon and agility to capture them. His rigorous teaching style, with both high expectations and ‘rational deceptions,’ pushes his students to excel. His cold demeanor on the outside hides his genuine care for his students, as he is willing to protect them at any cost.

3. Armin Arlert – Attack on Titan

Armin Arlert, one of Attack on Titan's deuteragonists, is Eren Yeager’s childhood friend and a member of the Scouts. Motivated by his longing to explore the world beyond the walls and driven by the tragic loss of his parents, Armin’s ambition is to one day explore the world beyond the walls. He compensates his physical weaknesses with strategic brilliance, essential for survival against Titans. Upon inheriting the Colossus Titan, his leadership becomes paramount in shaping Paradis' destiny. As a leader, his analytical skills guide the Survey Corps toward peace. His journey from self-doubt to confidence mirrors his evolution as a strategist and guardian of humanity’s hopes.

2. Anya Forger – Spy X Family

As a telepathic young girl, Anya Forger brings an innocence to the Spy X Family series similar to that of Tsumugi from Sweetness & Lightning and Unasaka Miri from Buddy Daddies. A tiny girl of no more than 5 years, Anya's pink hair and adorable appearance make her instantly recognizable and beloved by fans. Her comedic tendencies and overall ill-advised actions bring many mishaps to the Forger household. Notably, she utilizes her telepathic abilities to facilitate Operation Strix, orchestrating the union of Loid, a spy, and Yor, an assassin, albeit driven primarily by her own excitement.

1. Azula – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Azula was a Fire Nation princess and firebending prodigy as well as a daunting foe for Team Avatar. Her manipulative nature and obsession with power led her to orchestrate many significant events, including the coup of Ba Sing Se and halting the invasion on the Day of Black Sun. Raised in a demanding environment by her father, Azula harbored deep-seated mental instabilities, exacerbated by the betrayal of her closest friends, Mai and Ty Lee. Her intelligence and tactical skills were sometimes overshadowed by her insecurities and lack of empathy. Eventually, this drives her into a complete mental breakdown.

Some more popular characters not mentioned on this list are the Androids from Dragon Ball Z, Aizen Sousuke from Bleach, Akaza from Demon Slayer, Alex Louis Armstrong from Fullmetal Alchemist, Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Asuna from Sword Art Online, and Akame from Akame ga Kill!

