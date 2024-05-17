EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu talks about Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2; shares if he will write films given a chance

Kunal Kemmu is riding high on the success of his directorial debut Madgaon Express which received immense love from the audience, critics, and even the film fraternity. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, the film has been called one of the best Bollywood comedies of recent times.

But before becoming a director, Kunal has been a successful actor too who played pivotal roles in the Golmaal series, horror-comedy Go Goa Gone, and many more films. Recently during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the status of Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2.

Kunal Kemmu on Golmaal 5 & Go Goa Gone 2

When Kunal Kemmu was asked about the status of Ajay Devgn led and Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal franchise's next installment Golmaal 5 and Raj & DK directorial Go Goa Gone's sequel, the actor said that he has heard a lot of people wanting it and guessing about it in the last couple of years. However, he added that he hasn't heard anything about it officially.

On being asked if he'd like to write these films if given a chance, Kunal said that Go Goa Gone is his baby because he was a part of its writing process. So if he's asked to write for the sequel he will give it a thought and see what can be done.

Talking about Golmaal 5, he said that the team is doing 'great writing' and they know what is expected of those characters. "Because they created them and I always feel that if you have created a character then you know their original voice so unless you feel inapt saying that 'I am exhausted, I don't know what to do with them', I think they should be the one who go ahead with it," said Kunal.

Kunal Kemmu's work front

Talking about his upcoming projects as an actor, Kunal Kemmu shared that he is gearing up for the release of an upcoming web series produced by Raj & DK and directed by Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, the series will be released this year on Amazon Prime Video. Kunal was talking about the series titled Gulkanda Tales.

He also added that he has discussed a couple of projects but hasn't signed any of them yet. "That still remains to be seen," he mentioned.

As a director also, he's working on a few projects which are in 'fun space'.

