Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya pose with Yoo Jae Suk-Jo Se Ho on You Quiz on the Block; PICS

Hollywood stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are set to surprise fans with a special appearance on the popular South Korean talk show, You Quiz on the Block. The actors, known for their roles in the Dune franchise, joined hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho to share diverse stories. The episode is scheduled to air on February 28, offering fans a unique blend of Hollywood and Korean entertainment on the tvN program.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to promote Dune: Part Two on You Quiz On The Block

International stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are set to grace the popular South Korean talk show, You Quiz on the Block. The duo, known for their roles in Dune: Part Two, surprised fans with their appearance on the show, sparking excitement among viewers.

The show's official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes photos of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, hinting at the engaging conversations and stories to come. A source from the show confirmed that the episode featuring the Hollywood actors is scheduled to air on February 28, promising a captivating exchange of diverse narratives.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are promoting are in South Korea to promote Dunes: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's visit to South Korea comes as part of their promotional tour for Dune: Part Two. For Chalamet, this marks his return to the country after five years since his last appearance at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019. Meanwhile, it's Zendaya's first time experiencing South Korea's vibrant culture and enthusiastic fanbase.

Their participation in You Quiz on the Block is expected to offer fans a unique glimpse into their personalities and experiences, further solidifying their status as beloved figures in the entertainment industry. As anticipation builds for the upcoming episode, of You Quiz on the Block hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, viewers eagerly await the chance to see these international stars share their insights and charm on South Korean television.

