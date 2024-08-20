Kim Dong Wook's entry disrupts Park Ji Hwan, Park Se Wan and more detectives' lives in Seoul Busters; Watch trailer

Kim Dong Wook, the renowned South Korean actor known for his diverse roles, is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated comedy crime K-drama Seoul Busters, following his recent appearance in Delightfully Deceitful. The show has just released a fresh trailer showcasing Kim Dong Wook stepping into the shoes of a new captain in the violent crimes unit, joining forces with detectives Park Ji Hwan, Park Se Wan, and others.

On August 20, 2024, Disney+ unveiled the first trailer of their upcoming crime comedy K-drama Seoul Busters starring Kim Dong Wook, Park Ji Hwan, Park Se Wan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo.

The trailer begins with Park Ji Hwan’s Mu Jung Ryeok, Seo Hyun Woo’s Jeong Jeong Hwan, Park Se Wan’s Seo Min Seo, and Lee Seung Woo’s Jang Tan Sik who are transferred into a shabby abandoned daycare center which is now their new office as the lowest violent crimes unit.

They are working day and night with almost no funds and it has become hard to work in a daycare center that has no adult furniture or facilities. They try their hardest to catch criminals in their own unpredictable way which brings out comedy in the best ways.

Soon their lives are disrupted by the arrival of a new elite captain Dongbang Yu Bin played by Kim Dong Wook. He is an elite officer with excellent athletic, academic skills, and reasoning skills. However, he has the lowest arrest rate due to his unpredictable behavior.

Seo Min Seo is not much appealed by the new captain but she still asks his opinion of the team when Yu Bin says they don’t look as strong “but you have charm”.

Kim Dong Wook and Park Ji Hwan, Park Se Wan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo will join hands to become the best violent crimes unit in the upcoming crime comedy Seoul Busters.

Watch the first trailer of Seoul Busters here:

Seoul Busters is set to premiere worldwide on Disney+ on September 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong Wook is known for K-dramas Coffee Prince, The Guest, Find Me in Your Memory, You Are My Spring, and My Perfect Stranger.

