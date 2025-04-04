Ram Charan sends personalised birthday gifts and a letter to director Buchi Babu: ‘People who’ve stood by us…’
Ram Charan’s special token of warmth for Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana on the occasion of his birthday has a deep divine connection. Check it out.
Ram Charan left all jaws dropped with the striking first glimpse of his upcoming sports drama Peddi. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial is in the making at the moment, and the film is slated for release sometime this year.
And now, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana took to his social media handle and shared a peek of the 'special' gift he received from the megastar and his wife Upasana Kamineni on the occasion of Ram’s 40th birthday.
Check out the post here:
Well, Ram sent across Hanuman Chalisa, a travel kit, and a handmade mask of Hanuman, along with a handwritten note to the director, expressing how the holy scripture has been his strength and kept him grounded in the toughest times of his life.
The actor and his wife also revealed in the note the symbolic meaning of each gift sent to the director and highlighted how much the latter is valued by them.
Buchi Babu Sana expressed gratitude for such symbolic gifts and wrote, “Tqqq very much dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir nd @upasanakonidela garu for the wonderful gift Indebted to ur love nd support May the blessings of Lord Hanuman be with you nd give more strength nd power to you Sir...Your values r truly inspiring nd always remind us to stay grounded nd humble.”
Coming back to Ram and Buchi Babu Sana's collaboration, their film Peddi is expected to unveil a major update on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. Based on reports, the actor trained himself in cricket and wrestling for his role in the movie.
