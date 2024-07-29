Happy Kim Dong Wook Day: Exploring his complex character Jin Ha Rim in Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye’s Coffee Prince

Kim Dong Wook, the famous actor who became the talk of the town with his memorable role in the iconic rom-com K-drama Coffee Prince starring Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye is celebrating his 41st birthday today.

Kim Dong Wook has since continued his reign as an actor by taking on a wide range of roles across movies and K-dramas. He has showcased his exceptional presence on screen in noted K-dramas like Find Me in Your Memory, Delightfully Deceitful, My Perfect Stranger and You Are My Spring.

He further portrayed outstanding roles in the movies The Concubine, Along With The Gods 1 and 2 which earned him great acclaim.

To celebrate Kim Dong Wook, let’s take a walk down memory lane and explore his complex character, Jin Ha Rim in Coffee Prince.

Exploring Kim Dong Wook’s complex character, Jin Ha Rim in Gong Yoo-Yoon Eun Hye’s Coffe Prince

Jin Ha Rim is the best friend everyone needs

Kim Dong Wook’s Jin Ha Rim in Coffee Prince is truly a best friend that everyone needs and deserves. He enters everyone’s life as a bubbly person who does not really care about life that much. He likes to live in the moment.

He stands up for Choi Han Gyeol and Go Eun Chan all the same, even though he fights with Go Eun Chan for keeping her identity secret he later supports her all the same. Jin Ha Rim is the quintessential friend whom one can trust blindly.

Advertisement

Go Eun Chan easily expresses her love and life problems to him and so does Choi Han Gyeol. Moreover, it is his nagging that pushes the couple to be more romantic at times, and it's adorable. He plays a key role in their relationship when he unknowingly gives them a push to move forward.

Jin Ha Rim: Highly misunderstood character

Jin Ha Rim is one of the most intricate characters in Coffee Prince, he can be easily misunderstood. But, surprisingly, if you look at Jin Ha Rim is the character who is in reality like a coconut with a hard shell and a mellow inside.

He likes to show off that he is a playboy and does not care about deep and meaningful relationships but he is the most hurt when he realizes that Go Eun Chan has been lying about her identity. Many forget he treated Go Eun Chan as a best friend from the beginning and even called her “My Chan” which explains his outburst.

Advertisement

Jin Ha Rim is a fun-loving guy who has the power to make one smile and welcomes everyone with open arms. He might come off as a red flag to some, but he is a green flag in disguise.

Since Jin Ha Rim has family problems he makes a new family at Coffee Prince who he cares for fiercely. He is used to hiding his feelings with a bright smile but he is a person you can always count on.

Moreover, he is the life of the party who keeps everyone on their toes and finds happiness in everything. He makes everyone laugh and party whenever he gets a chance.

Not to forget, Jin Ha Rim cries a lot when Go Eun Chan leaves depicting their special bond, being too emotional about her departure he leaves her with a tear-jerking goodbye letter where he accepts he will find it difficult to stay“cheerful” after she is gone.

Advertisement

Jin Ha Rim, in conclusion, is a man of many facets, and every aspect of him has a special attribute that beautifully shines in.

He has a layered personality

Jin Ha Rim might come off as a person who does not really give in to complex emotions and likes to stay a playboy but in reality, he hides that he is an emotional person. He might seem all smiles but he also has a tainted family history since he is not on good terms with his father.

He is fun, adorable, and even stupid at times, but he is pure at heart and always stands strong behind his friends. He is also hardworking whether it is being a barista or an interior designer.

Towards the end, Jin Ha Rim is shown in a new light as he has been dating someone for the past two years and has left his playboy lifestyle behind. Also, when his family’s failure in business is revealed he still manages to stop his tears and put a smile on his face. Once again proving he is a man who likes to stay optimistic even in the hardest times.

Jin Ha Rim will always be one of the most memorable baristas of Coffee Prince cafe who will always captivate with his unique charms.

Advertisement

We wish Kim Dong Wook, our Jin Ha Rim happiest birthday and wish to see him soon back on screen!

ALSO READ: Seoul Busters cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan and more to lead upcoming action comedy; confirms OTT broadcast