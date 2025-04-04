Hansika Motwani moves to HC in a criminal case filed by her sister-in-law; claims a loan return of Rs 27 lakhs
Hansika Motwani has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to quash domestic abuse and cruelty allegations made by her former sister-in-law, Muskan Nancy James.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse.
Hansika Motwani made headlines after her former sister-in-law, television actress Muskan Nancy James, filed an FIR against her, along with her mother and brother, Aranmanai star Prashant Motwani, on charges of domestic abuse and other allegations.
Muskan was previously married to Prashant, and the two divorced in December 2022. Now, Hansika has moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the allegations made against her.
Hansika’s petition stated that the FIR filed by her former sister-in-law was malicious and came after she demanded the repayment of Rs 27 lakh, which she had loaned for Muskan and Prashant’s wedding.
The Koi Mil Gaya actress claimed that her money was used to pay wedding planners, but she was never reimbursed.
She further argued that Muskan’s complaint for criminal prosecution was merely an exaggerated account of the matrimonial dispute between Muskan and her brother, Prashant.
According to Times Now, Hansika’s plea stated, “The allegations against the petitioner are baseless, motivated, and arise out of domestic disputes that have been exaggerated to bring them under the purview of criminal prosecution.”
Hansika also clarified that she has no direct involvement in her brother’s marital issues and claimed that Muskan Nancy James’ complaint was filed solely to pressure her amid the ongoing dispute.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
ALSO READ: Ram Charan sends personalised birthday gifts and a letter to director Buchi Babu: ‘People who’ve stood by us…’