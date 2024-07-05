Victory new stills OUT: Park Se Wan stuns as stylish cheerleader while Lee Jung Ha is lovestruck goalkeeper; PICS

Victory, starring Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha, and others, has unveiled its first stills, offering a glimpse into the vibrant characters of the upcoming youth film. Directed by Park Beom Soo, the movie showcases Park Se Wan as Mi Na while Lee Jung Ha portrays Chi Hyeong.

On July 4, exciting new stills from the upcoming youth film Victory were unveiled, showcasing the vibrant characters portrayed by Park Se Wan and Lee Jung Ha. Directed by Park Beom Soo, Victory features an ensemble of actors, including Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha, Jo Aram, and others.

Park Se Wan takes center stage as Mi Na, a high school student known for her impeccable style and responsibility. At school, she exudes confidence as a stylish cheerleader, contrasting her role at home, where she helps run her family's restaurant and cares for her younger siblings.

Park Se Wan embodies Mi Na's persona with authenticity, sporting baggy pants, a T-shirt, and a backward snapback, complete with a playful lollipop accessory. Her portrayal captures the essence of a 1999 high school student, enhanced by meticulous details like glued-down bangs and hair streaks.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Ha shines as Chi Hyeong, a sincere goalkeeper who has a decade-long secret admiration for Pil Seon. With a blend of awkward charm and a determined focus on his goalkeeping duties, Lee Jung Ha's portrayal promises to add humor and emotional depth to the narrative.

Director Park Beom Soo commended both actors, highlighting Park Se Wan's exceptional talent in bringing Mi Na to life and Lee Jung Ha's natural charm that perfectly fits the character of Chi Hyeong.

More details about the upcoming movie Victory

Victory, directed by Park Beom Soo, promises to be an exciting youth film set against the backdrop of 1999. Starring Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Lee Jung Ha, Jo Aram, and other talented actors, the movie revolves around Geoje Commercial High School's cheerleading team, the Millennium Girls. At its heart are best friends Pil Seon (Hyeri) and Mi Na (Park Se Wan), who embark on a passionate journey to form a cheerleading squad.

The narrative unfolds as these characters, each with their own unique personalities, come together to pursue their shared dream of dancing. With themes of friendship, determination, and the vibrant energy of youth, Victory is poised to resonate with audiences when it premieres on August 14.

