Manoj Kumar Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi mourns demise of ‘icon of Indian cinema’ with throwback PICS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away this morning, April 4, at the age of 87. The news of his unfortunate demise has sent shockwaves throughout the entire nation. Soon after the sad news surfaced, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account and mourned his demise, calling him an ‘icon' of Indian cinema.

On April 4, PM Narendra Modi shared a couple of pictures with the late legendary actor Manoj Kumar on his X. One of the pictures featured Modi and Kumar sitting with other party workers, followed by an image from their recent meet that captured the duo in a candid moment. They were seen shaking hands as they smiled and had a quick chat.

Mourning the demise, Modi highlighted the contribution of Kumar to Indian cinema. He called him an ‘icon of Indian cinema’ and stated that his films will continue to inspire the upcoming generations.

He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

PM Modi mourns Manoj Kumar’s demise

In addition to this, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also shared a special note expressing grief over the passing of the actor. She also extended her condolences to the bereaved family and admirers.

She wrote, "Saddened by the demise of legendary actor and film-maker Manoj Kumar Ji. He has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. During his long and distinguished career he came to be known for his patriotic films which promoted a sense of pride in India’s contribution and values."

President Droupadi Murmu mourns Manoj Kumar's demise

"The iconic characters of national heroes, farmers and soldiers he brought to life will remain etched in our collective memory. His cinema will instil national pride and inspire generations to come. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," she further added.

According to ANI, Kumar passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4.03 am.

