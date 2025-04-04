A Minecraft Movie Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Jason Momoa's videogame-based film takes a DECENT start

A Minecraft Movie has opened to a decent response at the Indian box office, with early estimates suggesting a potential gross of around Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore on its first day. While these numbers may not appear significant at first glance, they are largely reasonable for a film that isn’t based on a comic book or directed by the likes of Christopher Nolan or James Cameron. The film’s niche appeal and lack of major star-driven buzz in India make this a fair debut.

For those unaware, the film is directed by Jared Hess and stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. Based on the remarkably popular 2011 video game Minecraft, the story follows four misfits who get transported into a strange cubic world where they must learn to survive. The group soon teams up with an expert crafter named Steve and embarks on a perilous adventure that must end with their return to the real world.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics after Warner Bros. recently lifted the embargo, the strong brand value of Minecraft and curiosity surrounding its cinematic adaptation will help draw audiences to theatres.

At the Indian box office, A Minecraft Movie is playing alongside Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. These films, however, cater to a different demographic than Minecraft, so the film is largely safe from direct competition. While Sikandar will dominate among mass-market Bollywood fans, and L2: Empuraan has a strong hold in the Malayalam film circuit, the latter appeals to Hollywood aficionados who largely remain unaffected by mainstream Indian offerings.

The film, notably, is carrying a significant burden in the West, where Hollywood has been struggling to deliver a box office hit this year. Despite major releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Snow White, and Mickey 17, no film has managed to become a blockbuster. Exhibitors and box office trackers like us are looking at A Minecraft Movie to bring some much-needed relief to the drought-stricken cinema business.

Can the film reach the heights of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the States and internationally? Only time will tell! For now, we’re keeping our eyes on the film’s opening weekend performance. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates on the subject.

