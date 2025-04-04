Throwback: Thalapathy Vijay confessed having one-sided crushes; ‘I used to get attracted to…’

Thalapathy Vijay has swooned millions of hearts with his performances, and among them, his roles as a romantic hero remain especially dear to his fans. While the actor has always been quite private about his personal life, he once made a rare and candid revelation about his childhood crush.

Back in 2011, during a promotional event for his film Kaavalan, Vijay delighted fans by sharing that he had serious crushes during his school days, particularly when he was in the 10th standard.

Vijay said, “It started when I was in 10th class itself. I used to get attracted towards girls and had crushes.”

The Leo actor confessed to having crushes and feeling attracted to girls at that age, but chose to stay quiet and not pursue them. Interestingly, he revealed that these one-sided feelings later helped him portray love-struck heroes more convincingly on screen.

Sharing how his childhood experiences influenced his performances, Vijay said, “In the beginning stage, for films like Love Today, Poove Unakkaga, and Thulladha Manamum Thullum.”

Fast forward to now, the actor has been making headlines for his decision to quit films and step into full-time politics. Vijay is currently shooting for his final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth.

Fans of Thalapathy are both excited and emotional, as Jana Nayagan marks the last time they’ll see him perform on-screen in what promises to be a gripping political action thriller.

The film has already locked in its release date and is slated to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the festive Pongal season. From the glimpses revealed so far, including posters, it appears that Vijay will be portraying the role of a people’s leader—strikingly similar to the path he’s chosen in real life.

As confirmed by the actor during one of his political speeches, Jana Nayagan will officially mark the end of his film career, as he fully commits to serving the people of the country through politics.

