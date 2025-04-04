Did you know Manoj Kumar changed his screen name out of deep admiration for a Dilip Kumar movie character? Find out his real name

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

Veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday. The news was confirmed by his son, Kunal Goswami, who informed ANI that the legendary star breathed his last around 3:30 a.m. after battling prolonged health complications. Harikrishnan Giri Goswami, popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar', had adopted the name Manoj after being inspired by Dilip Kumar's character in the film Shabnam.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar had once shared in an old interview that he greatly admired legendary actor Dilip Kumar, whose influence played a pivotal role in shaping his acting journey.

He had recalled being deeply moved by Dilip Kumar’s performance in the 1949 film Shabnam, which left such an impression on him at the age of 11 that he decided to adopt the screen name 'Manoj Kumar' if he ever entered the film industry.

His deep admiration eventually led to a defining moment in his career when he not only acted alongside but also directed Dilip Kumar in the 1981 film Kranti.

He was a multifaceted talent who excelled not only as an actor and director but also made his mark as a screenwriter, lyricist, and editor. In recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992 and later bestowed upon him the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Kumar, originally named Harikrishnan Giri Goswami, was born in 1937 in Abbottabad—a town located in the North-West Frontier Province of British India, now part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

During the Partition, his family relocated to Delhi. He stepped into Bollywood in 1957 with the film Fashion, but it was Kanch Ki Gudiya that marked his breakthrough in the film industry.

In addition to his acting career, he also directed several iconic films like Upkar, Shor, and Jai Hind, and even took charge of editing them.

Celebrated as one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema, he was widely recognized for his memorable collaborations with renowned actors such as Prem Nath, Prem Chopra, Kamini Kaushal, Hema Malini, and many more.

