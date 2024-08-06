Kim Dong Wook launches personal Instagram account; Here's where you can follow him, first post and more

On August 6, Kim Dong Wook, the renowned South Korean actor known for his captivating performances across television and film, delighted fans by launching his personal Instagram account. This new venture into social media is a thrilling update for his supporters who have long admired his work.

Here's where you can follow Kim Dong Wook and check out his latest updates here;

Kim Dong Wook's debut on Instagram was warmly celebrated by his colleagues. Lee Won Jung, his co-star from the hit series My Perfect Stranger, took to his own Instagram stories to share a snapshot of the two together, tagging Kim Dong Wook and marking the occasion with a heartfelt welcome.

Meanwhile, Ju Yeon Woo, another cast member from My Perfect Stranger, also joined the festivities by tagging Kim in a post featuring the drama's prop name tags, further emphasizing the close-knit bonds formed on set.

Adding to the celebratory mood, Hong Seung Bum, who appeared alongside Kim Dong Wook in Delightfully Deceitful, shared nostalgic photos of their time together, commemorating his Instagram launch with a collection of memorable moments from their collaboration.

Kim Dong Wook’s journey to stardom began with his role as a troubled teen in the 2004 coming-of-age film Flying Boys, but it was his role as the charismatic waiter in Coffee Prince in 2007 that catapulted him into the spotlight. His versatility was further showcased in the sports drama Take Off in 2009 and the critically acclaimed period thriller The Concubine in 2012, where he played a tormented prince with exceptional depth.

In recent years, Kim Dong Wook has continued to impress with his roles in Along with the Gods series, the supernatural thriller The Guest, and the poignant drama Find Me in Your Memory. His performance as Hwang Kyung Min in The King of Pigs released in 2022 received particular acclaim for its intensity and complexity.

His personal life also gained public interest when it was announced that he would be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend, Stella Kim, in a private ceremony in Seoul on December 22, 2023. Stella, a Korean-American with a background in SM Entertainment's trainee program, now works as a marketing expert.

With his new Instagram account, Kim Dong Wook is poised to offer fans a more intimate glimpse into his life, sharing moments from his career and personal milestones. As he embarks on this new social media journey, followers are eagerly anticipating the stories and updates he will share from behind the scenes of his illustrious career.

