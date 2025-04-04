Bollywood legend Manoj Kumar passes away at 87; Khushbu Sundar and Adivi Sesh pay tribute

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar passed away in Mumbai today, April 4. The legendary star breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the early hours after battling a prolonged illness. Soon after the news of his demise broke, celebrities from the South also offered their condolences and mourned his passing.

Khushbu Sundar expressed deep sorrow over Manoj Kumar’s demise. She recalled his contributions as a Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient and noted that he would always be remembered as "Mr. Bharat" for highlighting issues like food, clothing, and farmers, as well as for upholding integrity and roots. She stated that he would be sorely missed and wished him peace in his final rest.

"He will eternally be remembered as Mr. Bharat for always reminding us about roti, kapada aur kisaan. Our integrity and patriotism," she wrote on X.

Adivi Sesh also expressed his grief over Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar’s passing and stated that he was the man who truly defined the word "Bharat."

He wrote on X, "The man who defined the word ‘Bharat’ Rest In Peace sir. Legend."

Manoj Kumar was an Indian actor, director, and screenwriter. He was known for making patriotic films and was popularly called Bharat Kumar. His contributions to cinema earned him a National Film Award and Padma Shri in 1992. In 2015, he was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema.

Born Harikrishan Giri Goswami in Abbottabad, British India (now Pakistan), he moved to Delhi at the age of 10 after Partition. He studied at Hindu College and later pursued a film career. Inspired by Dilip Kumar’s character in Shabnam, he changed his name to Manoj Kumar.

