Kim Go Eun And Noh Sang Hyun go from close friends of 13 years to reliable roommates in new poster, trailer of upcoming film Love in the Big City

The upcoming film Love in the Big City has released a new trailer and interesting character posters! Adapted from the bestselling novel by Park Sang Young, Love in the Big City is a romance film centered on two unlikely roommates. Despite their similar lifestyles, which make them perfect for sharing a living space, they have completely opposite views on love and relationships.

Kim Go Eun will star as Jae Hee, a free-spirited woman who lives her life boldly and without regrets, embracing love openly and without concern for others' opinions. In contrast, her roommate Heung Soo, played by Noh Sang Hyun, has a strong aversion to love and romance. Accustomed to hiding a significant secret, Heung Soo prefers to keep to himself and stay isolated from the world, yet he still struggles with feelings of loneliness.

The tagline on the new character posters highlights the deep significance of the friendship between Jae Hee and Heung Soo: “The one person who taught me that it’s enough for me to be exactly the way I am.” Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun embody an unfiltered and relaxed aesthetic in the new character posters, hinting at a story of everyday people navigating ordinary lives while searching for magic and love. Their healing portrayal teases a narrative centered on the beauty and challenges of leading a fulfilling life.

Meanwhile, the newly released trailer starts by showcasing a glimpse of Jae Hee’s complex love life during her college years. Despite facing ridicule from the society for the number of relationships she’s had and dealing with false rumors, Jae Hee remains unbothered. She tells Heung Soo, “So what? It’s enough that you know the truth. Rather than spending time worrying about things like that, I’d rather use that time to try doing all the things I can possibly do.”

After Jae Hee and Heung Soo draft a contract to establish the rules of their cohabitation, they attempt to offer each other advice on love life, but their differing views on romance become evident. Despite their occasional disagreements, their friendship remains reliable and resilient. In a drunken moment, Jae Hee assures Heung Soo, “No matter what anyone says, I’m always on your side!”

However, Heung Soo unexpectedly hurts Jae Hee’s feelings when she begins to say, “I understand you, but—” only for him to angrily interrupt with, “Who are you to understand me?” Towards the end of the trailer, Heung Soo asks Jae Hee, “Are we weird?” Jae Hee responds by grabbing his hand and defiantly shouting at someone off-screen, “No. Not at all!”

Love in the Big City is set to premiere on October 1, following its screening at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. The film will be featured in the festival's prestigious Special Presentations lineup, which highlights new works from renowned directors and actors. This category has previously showcased acclaimed films such as Bong Joon Ho’s Mother and Parasite, as well as Park Chan Wook’s The Handmaiden.

