Love In The Big City teaser and poster OUT: Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun tease free-spirited youthful romance

On August 12, the buzz around the K-drama scene intensified with the release of the teaser and poster for Love In The Big City, a much-anticipated film starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun. The visual feast promises a captivating blend of romance and urban charm, setting the stage for an enthralling cinematic journey.

The newly released poster exudes warmth and joy, showing Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun basking in the sunlit glow of a cozy room. With the tagline “Love without regrets, Live with honesty,” the poster not only teases the film’s emotional depth but also reveals its release date: October 2, 2024. This charming image hints at a story brimming with connections and heartfelt moments.

Take a look at the poster here;

Adding to the excitement, the teaser provides a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s narrative. Accompanied by the caption “Love is a farm of dopamine. Why did I fall in love with these two?,” the teaser shows Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun navigating their romantic entanglements amidst the vibrant backdrop of city life. The footage highlights their electric chemistry as they embark on a free-spirited romance, portraying a lively party scene that hints at their deepening bond.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser for Love In The Big City here;

Love In The Big City is adapted from Park Sang Young’s acclaimed novel and directed by Lee Eon Hee, known for his success with The Accidental Detective 2: In Action. This film promises to explore the multifaceted nature of love and secrets with a fresh perspective. Kim Go Eun takes on the role of Jae Hee, a dynamic and outspoken woman unafraid to follow her heart. Noh Sang Hyun portrays Heung Soo, a man initially indifferent to academics and relationships, whose hidden depths and complexities come to light as he navigates a journey of self-discovery and romance.

Filming for the project commenced on July 8, 2023, with a lively and engaging first script reading. Both Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun expressed their enthusiasm for their roles, with Kim Go Eun excited to bring Jae Hee’s vibrant character to life, and Noh Sang Hyun eager to embrace his debut lead role on the big screen. Their chemistry and dedication are sure to contribute to a memorable cinematic experience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love In The Big City FIRST LOOK OUT: Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun cozy up in upcoming romantic film; WATCH