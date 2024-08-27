Kim Go Eun is a bold, happy-go-lucky woman who loves openly in new stills of upcoming romance film Love In The Big City; PICS

The upcoming film Love in the Big City has given a glimpse into Kim Go Eun’s character. Adapted from a bestselling novel by Park Sang Young and directed by Lee Eon Hee—known for The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, Missing, and Love Exposure—the romance film explores the dynamics between a free-spirited woman and a man who prefers to keep his distance from the world as they started living together.

Kim Go Eun stars as Jae Hee, a bold and straightforward woman who embraces life without concern for others' opinions, loves openly, and lives with no regrets. Jae Hee’s fearless approach to both life and love allows her to express her emotions with honesty and passion. In the aesthetic stills, Kim Go Eun showcases a soft gaze and radiant vibes, perfectly embodying the character's carefree and vibrant spirit.

Kim Go Eun, renowned for her authentic portrayals of relatable experiences, captures the essence of youth with remarkable ease. She seamlessly transitions from playing a college student in her 20s to a working professional in her 30s, showcasing her versatile acting range.

Additionally, Kim Go Eun’s on-screen chemistry with Noh Sang Hyun, who portrays the reserved Heung Soo, is expected to create a captivating and intriguing dynamic, adding to the film's allure. Alongside Kim Go Eun, who plays Jae Hee—a character who loves openly and lives without regrets—Noh Sang Hyun stars as Heung Soo, a man who is uninterested in school or women. Their genuine chemistry is set to bring fresh energy to theaters this fall.

Advertisement

In the first teaser video released recently, Jae Hee and Heung Soo engage in playful banter, exchanging their perspectives on love. Their contrasting personalities and differing views on romance are expected to create stories that will deeply resonate with viewers.

The two characters share everything from campus life to shopping and social outings. They support each other in their romantic pursuits and get along effortlessly in all aspects of their lives. This pairing is expected to bring a refreshing and unique dynamic that stands out from previous portrayals. Love in the Big City is set for a theatrical release on October 2, following its premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun, Shin Hye Sun, Go Min Si and more K-drama female actors with multiple successful projects in 2024