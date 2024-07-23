Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun attract as opposites in new aesthetic stills for romance film Love in the Big City

New stills featuring the lead stars Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun have been unveiled for Love in the Big City. This romance film, adapted from Park Sang Young's bestselling novel and directed by Lee Eon Hee, known for The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, Missing, and Love Exposure, explores the intertwining lives of a free-spirited woman and a man with hidden complexities in their shared cohabitation.

Love in the Big City’s new stills

Kim Go Eun, known for her diverse roles in dramas such as Little Women, the Yumi's Cells series, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will portray Jae Hee in Love in the Big City. Jae Hee is characterized as bold and charming, unafraid to openly express her emotions even within relationships.

Noh Sang Hyun, acclaimed for his roles in dramas like Pachinko and Curtain Call, takes on the role of Heung Soo. He is portrayed as someone disinterested in both studies and relationships. However, when his secret is exposed to Jae Hee, their living together leads him to discover his own path to love.

The recently unveiled stills from Love in the Big City depict poignant moments between Jae Hee (Kim Go Eun) and Heung Soo (Noh Sang Hyun). In one image, the two characters lie side by side on a playground slide, capturing a moment of intimacy. Another photo shows them together, sharing drinks, yet they appear emotionally distant—Jae Hee gazes pensively into the air, while Heung Soo looks down at the drink table, lost in thought.

Love in the Big City to premiere in TIFF

Love in the Big City is set for its official theatrical release on October 2, following its premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. The movie will be featured in the festival's prestigious Special Presentations lineup, showcasing new films from esteemed directors and actors. This category has previously included acclaimed productions such as Bong Joon Ho's Mother and Parasite, as well as Park Chan Wook's The Handmaiden.

Giovanna Fulvi, Senior International Programmer at TIFF, commended Love in the Big City, stating that the film effectively portrays individuals navigating their identities within societal expectations. Directed by Lee Eon Hee with subtlety and featuring strong performances by Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun, the movie explores themes of emotional depth, youth, identity, and the intricate facets of love from a captivating and innovative perspective.

