Kim Hae Sook and Jung Ji So torn between following their dreams or revenge in new teaser for Who Is She; Watch

Who Is She! is an upcoming South Korean K-drama series that is the remake of the 2014 hit, Miss Granny. Ahead of its release, a new teaser of the show has been released providing a glimpse of the character dynamics. The plot of the series a woman who turns into her younger version following mysterious circumstances.

On December 4, 2024, the production team of Who Is She! has released a new teaser featuring the lead cast ahead of its release. The teaser begins with a haunting line from Mal Soon, alluding to a painful moment in her past when she was wronged: she reflects that the one who loses something is worse off than the one who takes it away. The scene then shifts to her younger self, Doo Ri, who wonders what she would choose if forced to pick between achieving a 50-year dream or seeking revenge on her enemy.

Following this, Doo Ri is shown struggling through the tough life of a trainee, determined to overcome the obstacles in her way. The emotional teaser closes by hinting at the inner conflict Doo Ri will face, as she contemplates whether she should at least have no regrets.

Watch Who Is She! teaser

The plot of the story follows O Mal Sun, who is in her 70s, has an argument with her daughter, and leaves home. However, her appearance mysteriously reverts to her 20s. Using the name O Du Ri, she decides to pursue her unfulfilled dream of becoming a singer. She joins Unis Entertainment as an idol trainee, where she meets Daniel Han, a former idol group leader turned producer. Meanwhile, her granddaughter, Choi Ha Na, gives up her academic future to also become a trainee at Unis, chasing her own singing dream.

The cast of the show includes Kim Hae Sook, Jung Ji So, Jung Jin Young, Chae Won Bin, Lee Kwang Hee, In Gyo Jin, and more. Directed by Park Yong Soon and written by Heo Seung Min, the show is set to premiere on December 18, 2024.

